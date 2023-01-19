SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Jan. 20 marks a small, though singular anniversary in Wyoming history, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum said in a special release on Thursday.

On that day in 1896, Gov. William Richards pardoned a convicted rustler serving time at the penitentiary in Laramie who went on to become one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West: Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy.

