...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Widespread wind chills of
20 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northwest, south central and west
central Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
All artists and makers are encouraged to register for the 2nd annual Artists and Makers Market in downtown Rock Springs to be held March 26.
Last year Kaye Tyler had numerous stained glass and wood decorative items, with others displaying their art, home décor, jewelry and more.
ROCK SPRINGS -- As part of the celebration of the Arts in March, the second annual Artists and Makers Market will give the public an opportunity to see and acquire work by local creatives. Rock Springs Arts Month was established a few years ago, highlighting the importance of the fine and performing arts in our community.
Started last year, Rock Springs Main Street/URA and the Community Fine Arts Center organized the first “Artists and Makers Market.” The event included artists’ and makers’ booths, featuring jewelry, paintings, photography, quilts, handcrafted home décor, glass art, pottery and of course some delectable cookies and other baked goods.
This year, the market will be held in Bunning Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. Artists are asked to apply by March 11. After that date, applications will be considered if there is available space. Applications are available at the Downtown Rock Springs office in Bunning Freight Station, at the CFAC and on the CFAC webpage – cfac4art.com.
Open to all artist and crafters as well as specialty food makers. All items are to be original and made by hand.
For more information, call either the downtown Rock Springs office or the Community Fine Arts Center.