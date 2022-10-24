Image one

The call for artists is now open for the Small Works Exhibit at the White Mountain Library. These small oils and pastel paintings from the Community Fine Arts Center permanent collection are an example of what visitors might see when the exhibit is hung next month.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — There are two opportunities for artists to display their creative work as part of group exhibits available in the Sweetwater County Library System. The Small Works Art Show at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs will be opening Nov. 10 — Dec. 30. The Sweetwater Photography Open Exhibit is scheduled for December and January at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. Both of these annual events give artists an opportunity to share their recent work in a public setting.

Artists are invited to enter both exhibits and entry forms are available at the county libraries and Community Fine Arts Center and on the CFAC webpage – cfac4art.com. The Small Works exhibit is designed for paintings with an image size no smaller than 4 inches x 6 inches and maximum of 9 inches by 12 inches. Applicants may submit an unlimited number of two-dimensional original works, including paintings, drawings, prints or collages for the exhibit. Please note that photographs or crafts are not part of the Small Works show.

