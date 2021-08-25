...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 14 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
This oil painting titled “Green River Trona Train” by Wyoming artist Travis Rhett Ivey hangs at the Community Fine Arts Center as part of the permanent collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. 1. It is an example of this year’s Community Show theme of “Sweetwater Landscapes.”
Photo courtesy of Debora Soul, director of Community Fine Arts Center
ROCK SPRINGS – The fifteenth Community Exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center has a theme everyone here can relate to “Sweetwater Landscapes.”
Held each October, the exhibit is open to all artists from Sweetwater County. Artists of all levels are encouraged to submit artwork that follows this year’s theme. The show will open Oct. 1 and remain on display through Oct. 30.
“Over the years we have had a variety of themes including portraits, postcard-sized art, autumn, trains, and the color gold for our 50th anniversary,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “It all started when the drawing class I was teaching made some incredible mandalas and we wanted to display them. This is an opportunity for anyone to share their creative work. Some artists have been getting together for plein air painting and I hope to see some of those entered.”
Entry forms are available at the CFAC, county libraries, and on the center’s website www.cfac4art.com. Deadline to enter is Sept. 29.
All art media is accepted. Participants are asked to be sure the work is framed and ready to be hung or three-dimensional pieces have a stable base or designed to be hung. As an open show, the submitted work is not judged or juried to be included. However, the prospectus does explain that as a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, the CFAC does follow policy and ask artists to refrain from submitting work with a violent, racist, or erotic theme.
The CFAC also has on display the majority of the art collection which was started by the Rock Springs High School students in the fall of 1939. It hung in the school until the CFAC was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.
“Sweetwater County School District No. 1 along with the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Library System have a wonderful, longstanding collaboration,” said Soule, “By working together the community has an impressive treasure of art for its citizens and visitors alike.”
The public is invited to see the exhibit once it is hung in October, as well as the permanent collection on display. Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours starting Labor Day at the center are Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.