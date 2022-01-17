Vicki Roth admires the quilts from last year’s quilting exhibit. Quilters are asked to enter the Sweetwater Quilters Open at White Mountain Library by Jan. 28th. Exhibit will be on display Feb. 2 to March 31.
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Library System is ready to have the annual Sweetwater Quilters Open Exhibit at the White Mountain Library next month. Quilts will be displayed from Feb. 2 through March 31. This show is open to all quilters in Sweetwater County.
Quilters are invited to enter up to three quilted pieces such as wall hangings, crib blankets, table runners, clothing or bags, no larger than 45” x 60”. The deadline is Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. The exhibit will be hung at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.
The two-page entry form is available at the library circulation desks and at the Community Fine Arts Center.
The deadline as stated above allows staff time to hang the shows before the opening days of the shows. Participants are asked to drop off their entries at the WML.
The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which is included on the application forms. Quilts can be original or from patterns and with appropriate means to display them. The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center. The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Krumpotich, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule.