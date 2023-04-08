ROCK SPRINGS – About 40 citizens congregated for a casual gathering of “Coffee with the Commissioners” on Thursday, April 6.
Sweetwater County delegates shared a recap of their first quarter in office.
The assembly was hosted by Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at Nell’s Coffee, a locally-owned business.
The commissioners serve on several local boards as liaisons. The commission’s chairman, Keaton West, said that the appointed liaison positions has been helpful in identifying different struggles within the community.
West mentioned that this winter “has been a struggle.”
According to West, the sheriff’s office saved 200 vehicles that were stuck.
On Thursday, April 6, during their rescheduled meeting, the commission voted on a budget amendment for the road and bridge department for fuel, oil and rental equipment to the tune of $240,000, figures that the commission hadn’t planned on seeing.
“That’s how bad these winter storms were,” West said. “We’re not spending that money like it’s candy – some of that is out of our control.
“I feel we’re doing what’s best for public safety.”
Island Richards, commissioner, stated that while nobody likes to spend money, there are aging public facilities that need attention. He used the libraries as an example.
Richards said that Sweetwater County Events Complex, which he considers as “one of the jewels of Sweetwater County,” is “getting up there in age.”
Richards added that if Sweetwater County wants a state shooting complex, the communities will have to invest in themselves.
“The state isn’t just going to give us $10 million,” Richards stated. “We’re going to have to come up with a good plan and invest in our community.”
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld is looking at the “bigger picture” in how to bring people into Sweetwater County and how to keep them in Sweetwater County as she works with the Sweetwater County Economic Coalition.
“We’ve had committees and groups that have been working a long time to do what needs to be done to make Sweetwater County the best place for people who live here,” said Schoenfeld. “I think it’s exciting. We’re looking at an increased tax revenue and we’re seeing projects moving right through, but we’ll also look at some struggles that come with that.”
The county commissioners welcomed questions from the attendees.
Rock Springs resident Ron Wild asked a question regarding housing issues in Sweetwater County.
According to Wild, “Housing across the state seems to be the primary driver for every single community in terms of both community development, economic development and just sustainability, overall.”
“Honestly, housing is an issue nationally,” Schoenfeld responded. “We have to have affordable housing and we have to make that available. I don't know the details of what that looks like. I do know that there's a lot of conversations at the state level. I have been a part of them with my other job, in terms of economic development and what that looks like.”
Schoenfeld was selected to serve as the executive director for Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP), in September of 2022 by Governor Mark Gordon.
Schoenfeld said, “There's not one easy ‘fit all’ solution; it's going to take all of us working together.”
Schoenfeld mentioned that a proposal to place inmates from the Department of Corrections in workforce training, as well as creating housing opportunities, has been discussed.
“It’s going to take a collaborative effort and we have to bring the right people to the table to do that,” she said.
Richards echoed Schoenfeld regarding the housing issue being a nation-wide problem.
“I’m not sure how we’d solve that here in Sweetwater County when the median house prices are so far above the feasibility of the average wage,” Richards stated. “Other than economic development trying to bring in jobs that pay the higher wages, I’m not sure what the answer is.”
He added, “We’re working on it. We’re trying to open the doors to any business that wants to do business in Sweetwater County. I think that’s the first step – to get those jobs in the first place.”
West agreed with Richards and Schoenfeld.
“It’s a difficult question to answer, but there’s a lot more to it than housing,” West pointed out. “Everyone wants to grow and everyone wants more, but that just means more service to that such as law enforcement – it's good to grow, but we need to be able to sustain that growth.”
Slaughter mentioned that the commissioners were aware of the housing issue, especially during the 2022 campaign.
“We recognize it being a problem and I think collaboration with local governments is critical in handling that,” Slaughter stated.
Slaughter asserted that “the commission isn’t really in the economic development business.”
“We need to be in the business of providing infrastructure so economic development can take place there,” Slaughter explained. “Obviously, if we don’t have housing, it’s going to limit us with respect to that.”
Slaughter added, “We need to build on the relationships we have with local governments and work on these issues together, rather than separately.”
Sweetwater County resident Marty Carollo indicated that new businesses are finding difficulties with having their needs met by established businesses.
Carollo gave kudos to the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism’s (SWCTT) Certified Tourism Ambassador program.
“Everyone in front-line service should be going through that program,” Carollo suggested. “It doesn’t cost anything for you as commissioners to support that program."
Carollo expressed faith in the program, saying that it will help make the community “the best it can be.”
Carollo added that Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism “is a great place to start” and that it will benefit businesses.
“If people are proud of their community, they’ll take care of their community,” Carollo said.
According to Carollo, in regards to affordable housing, he sees that there are areas in the community that aren’t physically able to house people.
Carollo said, “You’re not going to get affordable housing because the cost to build that infrastructure is huge.”
“Right now, for a vast majority of people here, this is a place where they work and go somewhere else,” Carollo said. “They would ask, 'Why should I invest in a business if I'm only going to be here for five years?' I think we can encourage people that this is a great place to call home."
Slaughter said that citizens have not only enjoyed quality of life in Sweetwater County, but they need “a quality of place.”
“We need to work on those infrastructure issues so those people can call this home,” Slaughter pointed out. “We want to make this place attractive. This ‘quality of place’ idea is extremely important and something we can build on.”
Schoenfeld noted that some people complained about the Special Purpose Tax taking effect on April 1.
“Others said, ‘This is an investment in our community,’” she said. “That made me smile.”
Even if the Specific Purpose Tax hadn’t passed, Schoenfeld said, the community is still investing into the community, seeing where the gaps are and are willing to put money into the community, one penny at a time to build those things.
Rock Springs city councilman Rob Zotti pointed out that local governments need long-term goals.
“We need to build confidence with the community that leadership has a plan,” said Zotti. “Once we can show that vision and set that goal, people will buy in and support.”
Zotti added that the General Purpose Tax failed because “there wasn’t a pure vision on what’s going to happen with it.”
In regards to infrastructure, Zotti suggested that Sweetwater County should take care of what they have now, maintain what they have and build up from there.
“If you set that vision, people will follow.”
Rock Springs resident Mark Lyon commended SWCTT for programs that target local and new residents, as well as visitors of Sweetwater County, such as the Flaming Gorge bus tours.
“If you haven’t been on one yet, you should,” Lyon suggested. “For as long as I’ve lived here, I discovered things I never knew before.”
Lyon also mentioned that he doesn’t envy the commissioners on the challenges they face.
“People need to get involved as well,” Lyon said. “I am glad to see the transparency, the information and the people here.”
Dr. Mary Thoman was not able to attend the event with her fellow commissioners.
The next Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting takes place on Tuesday, April 18, at 9 a.m., 80 West Flaming Gorge Way.