ROCK SPRINGS – Tuesday's election debate continued at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs with candidates for Sweetwater County Clerk, Sweetwater County Assessor and Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners.
Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners:
Chris Davis, Roy Lloyd, Les Mauch, Jeff Ramaj, Robb Slaughter, Jeff Smith and Keaton West tackled questions of various concerns throughout the evening.
The nine candidates for the primary election discussed a multitude of issues that affect Sweetwater County especially the specific purpose tax and emergency/ambulance services.
Republican Island Richards was not present because of an illness.
Local radio personality Johnny K was the moderator.
In regards to the special purpose tax, candidate Keaton West, who is currently a sitting Rock Springs council member, said, “I think people need to know why and what it’s for. Between the pandemic and inflation, it’s just not the right time to me.
“I think it’s a good thing as long as taxpayers know what it’s for and if it’s during a good time.”
Candidate Robb Slaughter, who retired from his position as Sweetwater County treasurer agreed with West.
“Ditto to what Keaton said,” said Slaughter. “We failed miserably getting the information out to the public. It took me a while to look into the projects that it was going to. The public should have known what that tax was for six months before voting for it.”
As they tried to beat the clock, each candidate gave their opinions on unifying the fire department and emergency management services in Sweetwater County.
Concerning budgets for unification, candidate Bill Formanek, a Sweetwater County resident for six years, said that he’d have to look at the budgets of the agencies.
“Hopefully, we don’t have to add more administrative overhead,” he said. “We have a very large county and it can be a challenge but I think combining those would make sense.”
Ramaj pointed out that combining both agencies would be “a long and arduous process.”
He admitted that he doesn’t have enough data to make a firm decision at this time.
“The smaller towns have fire and EMS services and it seems to be working for them, especially Farson.”
“To unify the fire department and EMS is a long process, but I am in favor of unification,” said Smith.
Mauch said he’s willing “to explore the different funding options for it.”
Slaughter mentioned that he’s spoken with several fire commanders and Green River Councilman Jim Zimmerman on how to handle county-wide fire.
“I’m not convinced that either one of those are at a stage right now where we them to be at,” Slaughter pointed out. “The Castle Rock hospital district is budgeted for 1.8 million this year. That’s an extremely high increasing cost over what we were seeing previously. I believe we, as elected officials, should look at every opportunity we can to minimize those costs so that our taxpayers are paying less than they are now.”
“He added, “The fire marshals think we’re on the right track but I’m not sure if should combine them.”
West said, “In theory, I think it’s a good idea but I think the only way it could ever be funded is through a mill levy, but here we are talking about taxes again. It is not going to be an easy feat.
“It’s a complex issue, cost is on the rise and it’s a national issue as far as ambulance services go but it’s going to take some time.
“In the meantime, people deserve to have the service responsibly and effectively.”
Jeff Smith echoed West’s response.
“I think financially it would be a dream to be able to,” Smith said. “We are consolidating that would save us money.”
Smith also pointed out that by consolidating the two services, it would also allow the county to be eligible for the ARPA funding in order to make progress and move forward.
Sweetwater County Assessor:
The heat was on as incumbent David Divis and candidate Perri Rubeck took turns fighting for the county assessor’s position.
Divis pointed out that Rubeck is “trying to create a tax policy.”
“We don’t do that, the legislature does that,” Divis explained. “That’s not the function of the Sweetwater County assessor.
“We list and value the property and that’s our job.”
He added that tax payers can visit him at the office if they aren’t aware of how he values property.
“It’s not true that the taxpayer never wins.”
Divis was asked to “set the record straight” in regard to over-valuing property.
Divis said, “No, I am not over-valuing property and to anyone who thinks that, I really hope we can have a discussion. You, as a taxpayer, have the opportunity to come into my office to go through your property from start to finish. You may not agree with it but I can show you how I come up with that cost value. I’ve been doing this for 10 years and I’ve never had anyone walk out of my office, wanting an appeal.”
Rubeck claimed that the assessor in Natrona County had 3,000 appeals because “his ideas were wrong” and “that’s going to come back here too.”
“People are starting to question these assessments,” Rubeck said. “When people are forced out of their homes in Teton county because their assessments are so high, where do they go?”
Rubeck shared that he bought “property at $400,000 and Mr. Divis assessed it at $1.3 million.”
“I was told that my concrete was worth $580,000. You want to tell me who’s unhappy. You’re looking at him.”
“Again, we are just doing numbers,” Divis stated. “I’m making sure that those numbers I come up with are certified. Natrona County had four assessors and their values were horribly out of whack. The new assessor was ordered to get those values up to compliance overnight and when he did that, he had a fiasco. That’s why you need a qualified assessor with experience.”
Sweetwater County Clerk:
During the debate between incumbent Cindy Lane and candidate Anita Frey, their first question focused on which department in the clerk’s office was the most important. They agreed that all departments are important.
“In this crucial time in our nation, I believe the election department is the most important area of concern,” Lane expressed. “I understand the questions about election integrity. I work diligently to secure those elections and offer transparency. Our long lines are not due to inefficiency. They are due to being down to three staff members. They work tirelessly to keep the public going through those lines.”
Regarding long lines and residents not being able to cast their votes during the 2020 election in Sweetwater County, Lane looked at the brighter side of the issue.
Even though, they had lost election judges due to the pandemic and she couldn’t find a location that held 3,000 people as a result of Western Wyoming Community College closing due to an outbreak on a Friday before election, creating long lines, Lane said that there were 5,400 new voter registration forms were filled out.
“Each one of those forms takes ten minutes to fill out and that’s why we had long lines but people were happy and visited with other people so it wasn’t all negative that day,” Lane said. “I’m just thankful that residents of Sweetwater County wanted to come out and vote, even if it meant standing in those long lines.”
Frey expressed an interest in creating voting centers.
“I understand that as county clerk, I would not be able to implement. It would take some change in statutes but I would love to look into pursing voting centers,” Frey said.