SWEETWATER COUNTY — It was an evening of introductions, clarifications and rebuttals between local candidates during the Sweetwater GOP Primary Election debates at the Broadway Theater on Monday, Aug. 8.
Candidates running for Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court, Sweetwater County Treasurer and Sweetwater County Sheriff expressed their views and explained why they were the right fit for the job. Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe, running unopposed, addressed the voters.
The debates were moderated by local radio personality, Johnny K.
Sweetwater Clerk of District Court:
Incumbent DonnaLee Bobak and Annette Eychner participated in the debate.
During Bobak’s opening statement, she said that she has been fiscally responsible during her time as clerk of district court. She also said that she has not increased her budget from what it was when it began during the 12 years she has worked with the county.
Boback made some clarifications that she felt was misrepresented by her opponent.
“All of the clerks are notaries,” said Bobak. “They do it on a daily basis and are under the umbrella of the clerk of district court.”
During her opening remarks, Bobak added that “the offices are compliant with the American Disabilities Act.”
“The county wouldn’t have passed the inspection for the new addition if it wasn’t ADA compliant.” She also pointed out that she can’t increase filing fees.
“That has to go through our legislators.”
Eychner, a Green River native, included in her opening statement that she was a deputy sheriff for nine years and earned the rank of corporal and sergeant. Additionally, she said that she started the inmate community service program.
She has been the judicial assistant for 10 years.
“I’m proud to live in a diverse community,” Eychner expressed. “We look after one another. If someone is in need, we help them.”
Regarding office procedures and policies, Eychner said, “I I have seen the struggles that the district court judges, the legal community, the associated agencies and the public have had - from the lost files to the misfilings and to the untimely processing of appeals. The incumbent has been there for 12 years and she has failed to develop an employee training manual and failed to implement an internal auditing system to eliminate mistakes.”
Eychner noted that Bobak “got rid of passport services” and still insisted that there are no notary services available at the office.
“I had someone call me in May to have something notarized but they couldn’t in our building,” she said.
Eychner said that she received complaints that the door has been locked many times.
Bobak explained that the door was locked for only 15 minutes.
“There were some individuals coming in where a clerk sits by herself,” Bobak said. “It was a security issue. The door has remained unlocked and is assessable to anyone who needs it.”
“For passports, I had been asked many times by the commissioners if this was an essential duty of the clerk of district court’s office and it is not,” Bobak revealed. “I have been working tirelessly with other agencies in Green River because I felt like Green River needed a place to go to get passports.
“We’re working with the senior citizen center. I think it would be a great fundraising tool and it would be a great way for them to generate income as well.”
Eychner said that “the Clerk of District Court should provide the services the public needs.”
“It’s not about whether the commissioners think it’s important,” Eychner pointed out. “The service was provided for many years.”
Bobak shared the changes that are about to take place in the office.
“We have some really exciting changes going on that I’m glad to see. We will be starting E-filing in April of 2023, which I know the legal community will be very happy to have,” Bobak said. “As far as changes are concerned, unless they are mandated by the statute or law, you can’t just streamline things.
“It has to go in coordination with how the procedures are set out by the legislation.”
Sweetwater County Attorney Address:
Current Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe is seeking re-election. As the sole candidate, he delivered an address as well as responding to a couple of questions.
Erramouspe was asked to elaborate on his position regarding mask mandates, mandates in general and personal freedoms.
He said that former Rock Springs chief of Police Dwane Pacheco criticized him as well as Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle for having “poor leadership during the mask mandate.”
“When the mask mandate first came through, it came through the public health officer. I was not going to enforce something that wasn’t provided by somebody who was elected by the people.”
He added, “The second one came through the governor. That was legal. Was it constitutional? That should have been challenged.
“The problem was that mandate was flawed. It could not be enforced.”
Sweetwater County Treasurer:
Mark Cowan and Tony Yerkovich were the two candidates running for Sweetwater County treasurer that participated in the debate.
Candidate Stephen P. Allen was not present due to a family emergency.
During Cowan’s opening statement, he discussed his background in business.
“The question I’ve been asked most frequently is: Why are you running for public office? My answer is that I believe our form of government where we elect officials works the best when we take an active role.”
Yerkovich outlined his background and career spent in the field of education.
“I’m honest, confident, humble and a man of integrity. I have strong networking skills, problem solving skills, I’m a critical think and I’m a tireless worker.”
They were asked what they would do to modernize the treasurer’s office for better customer service, if elected.
They agreed that “it’s time we bring this office into the 21st century.”
Sweetwater County Sheriff:
Current Sweetwater County sheriff John Grossnickle and former Rock Springs police chief Dwane Pacheco participated in the sheriff’s debate.
Pacheco went “off-script” by offering a rebuttal to Erramouspe’s statements about him during his opening statement.
“There were no arrests made on that mask mandate. My contention originally and throughout was working together. I called our elected official. I called my opponent to give me some guidance.”
Grossnickle discussed his 25 years of experience during his opening statement. “It isn’t just about winning an election. It’s about finishing what we started.”
Between Pacheco and his under-sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, they are bringing 62 years of law enforcement experience “to the team.”
Pacheco was asked whether or not he would utilize his powers to force compliance with future mask mandates that restrict personal freedoms, if elected.
He discussed his prior experience with mask mandates during his time as police chief.
“We didn’t demand local compliance. We simply provided the change orders to our local businesses; which was actually the health department’s job,” Pacheco said. It was not our responsibility. We volunteered to help them out.”
During the debate, Pacheco said, “You have to have a positive relationship with all officials.”
He mentioned that his opponent had made a promise to build a good relationship with the Chief of Police.
“He had 41 opportunities to meet with me and he only met up with me once,” Pacheco noted. “Promises made should be promises kept.”
Grossnickle was asked if his position has changed on mask mandates from previously being against them.
“I wasn’t against the mask mandates,” Grossnickle said. “I said it was personal choice and it’s unconstitutional.”
Night two of the debates will feature candidates running for Sweetwater County clerk, Sweetwater County assessor and Sweetwater County commissioner. It will also be held at the Broadway Theater on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m.