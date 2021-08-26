Cape Seal Project
GREEN RIVER – Residents in Green River will be asked to move their vehicles off the streets that were recently oiled and rocked. Slurry seal will be applied starting on Monday, Aug. 30. Asphalt Preservation employees will be contacting residents beginning Friday and through the weekend prior to the project resuming.

Vehicles need to be removed from all streets affected, which includes a long section of Upland Way and West and East Teton. The work is expected to take the better part of all next week. 

Residents who have loose rock on their sidewalk and driveway should sweep the rock into the gutter. Sweepers will sweep up the rocks following the slurry seal. The project, which is being done in three phases, covers 5.8 miles of city roads. The project is funded by the remaining sixth penny funds and is being done to streets with useful life left.

