...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...All of western and central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1PM Friday, August 27.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will persist
across the region. The smoke may limit visibility at times and
create poor air quality, especially in the basins and valleys.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Today: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Friday: West to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of
30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: Today: 13 to 16 percent.
Zone 279: The southern half of the zone will
range between 20 and 25 percent.
Friday: 13 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
GREEN RIVER – Residents in Green River will be asked to move their vehicles off the streets that were recently oiled and rocked. Slurry seal will be applied starting on Monday, Aug. 30. Asphalt Preservation employees will be contacting residents beginning Friday and through the weekend prior to the project resuming.
Vehicles need to be removed from all streets affected, which includes a long section of Upland Way and West and East Teton. The work is expected to take the better part of all next week.
Residents who have loose rock on their sidewalk and driveway should sweep the rock into the gutter. Sweepers will sweep up the rocks following the slurry seal. The project, which is being done in three phases, covers 5.8 miles of city roads. The project is funded by the remaining sixth penny funds and is being done to streets with useful life left.