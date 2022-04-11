ROCK SPRINGS – The Young at Heart Community Center held their 13th annual Casino Fever Night on Saturday, April 9.
Those in attendance got the chance to participate in games like Texas Hold ‘Em, Wheel of Fortune, Roulette, Black Jack and more. There were also slot machines set up at the event to enjoy. Event attendants even got the chance to participate in a Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament.
Other games at the event for community members to take part in included “Wine Pull,” a silent auction, Craps, Hi Low, Beat the Dealer and Bingo.
Young at Heart’s marketing/special events coordinator April Cross said that the event is used as a fundraiser for the senior center.
“We’re a nonprofit organization and we host a casino-type night with gaming. All of the money goes to the senior center here. We do Home Deliver Meals, home health care, the activities for the seniors and then also the preschool here next door.”
Cross also said that due to the pandemic, the event has not been held since 2020.
“We didn’t hold the event last year due to COVID-19. The last year we did it was 2020 and we raised quite a bit of money,” Cross said. “This year, we’re hoping to do more. I think we have more donated items for the event than any other year.”
Young at Heart’s executive director Rachelle Morris said that the event is always a big hit with the community.
“We have a foundation that supports us, as well. So, this is one of the Young at Heart Foundation’s events," Morris said. “They do two a year; this one and a golf tournament that they’ll do in the summer. This is how they get their funding, through their major events.”
Morris said that the events bring in funding for the foundation and in turn, supports the center.
“The foundation has covered air purifiers during COVID-19. They’ve also updated the kitchen equipment. They’re here to support the center and make sure that we’re successful.”
“It’s a really fun event. I know that we're a senior citizen community center but it is really geared for the community. It’s a fundraising event for us but we feel like we put it on for the community to give them something to do and have a little fun.”
Rock Springs councilman Tim Savage was present during the event and said that it is important to support fundraisers like the Casino Fever Night.
“The Young at Heart Center provides social opportunities for people, which is so important. The other important thing is they allow people to stay in their homes as long as they’re able to,” Savage said. “They provide meals, nursing services and stuff like that. They provide critical services.”