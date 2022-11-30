ROCK SPRINGS – The Horizon Theater, a group of local performers, will spread Christmas cheer from the stage this month.
According to Sarah Schaeperkoetter, musical director, “A Christmas Carol” is “a lot more interesting” since it is a musical.
“It’s more entertaining than diving right into the show,” said Schaeperkoetter. “We knew it was going to be a bigger challenge, but we love it.
“It’s going to be fresh and brand new in the community.”
She added, “It’s just such a classic tale and it’s a show that anyone can come watch.”
The 29-member cast include individuals who are six-year-old to those in their late 50s.
“We’re very blessed that all of the children have their parents very heavily involved in the show,” she expressed. “They work closely with us. They're not difficult kids to work with. They’re sweethearts.”
Schaeperkoetter’s 12-year-old sister plays two roles in the live performance as well as their parents.
“Christmas is just a time for joy,” she described of the play. “It's a time for love, it's a time for giving, to be around the people you love, to be generous and to be kind. It sounds cliché, but it’s really about the Christmas spirit. Christmas is for everyone. Everyone could just have fun and enjoy the season.”
Rock Springs resident Gabe Garcia is the technical director.
“I really enjoy working with Sarah and her husband,” said Garcia. “I’m still in the show since I still love to act.”
Garcia stars as the ghost of Christmas future.
“I don’t have any lines so it’s easy,” he laughed. “I just point!”
According to Garcia, almost everything The Horizon Theater obtained is from the Western Wyoming Community College.
“I’ve had to repair a lot of old props and that’s been a challenge, but it’s still one of the most exciting things I’ve done.”
Schaeperkoetter’s husband, Cory, is the director. He expresses his appreciation to those behind the scenes, from lighting to costumes, music and everything else.
“Everyone deserves just an amazing amount of credit for the work they put into this,” he shared “They're going out of their way, above and beyond, to bring together what we hope would be one of the most magical Christmas experiences Rock Springs, Wyoming will have.”
He added, “Theater isn't just people getting on stage together. It's about distracting people for two to 2 1/2 hours from their day-to-day lives or whatever is going on in the world. They can just sit back and be immersed into a story – that's everyone ‘s job on stage - to bring the story to life in front of them.”
“This classic was written in the late 1800s. The story has been a classic for years so it is very much our job to bring it to life on stage in front of them and just have fun.”
“A Christmas Carol,” a new musical, opens on Friday, Dec. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17, 7:30 p.m., at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 10 and 17. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for children and seniors.
The Horizon Theater is sponsored by Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES).
