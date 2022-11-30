Christmas Carol

The cast and crew of The Horizon Theater will present "A Christmas Carol," a new musical, this month. There will be a few opportunities to attend the show, starting on Friday, Dec. 9. From left to right, Cade Maynard, Sarah Schaeperkoetter, Savannah Cheney and Marquel Hawkins sing "Better Off Dead" during rehearsal on Wednesday, Nov. 30. 

ROCK SPRINGS – The Horizon Theater, a group of local performers, will spread Christmas cheer from the stage this month.

According to Sarah Schaeperkoetter, musical director, “A Christmas Carol” is “a lot more interesting” since it is a musical.

