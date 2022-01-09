ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Spring’s Actors’ Mission presents “And So We Come Forth” at the Broadway Theater, Jan. 14 and 15, 7 p.m., Jan. 16, 2 p.m. and Jan. 20-22, 7 p.m. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. A complimentary dinner will be served one hour before the performance.
The story takes place in April 2020 and is set in Rheinbeck, NY.
The Apple family meet virtually over Zoom to share meals, swap stories, process the pandemic and stay connected through the lockdown of April 2020. They meet again in July during the social justice protests. Apple siblings Richard, Barbara, Marian, Jane and her partner Tim lay bare their struggles to negotiate the “new normal” in the face of the COVID virus.
Originally written to be performed as a Zoom Meeting on YouTube, Actors’ Missions’ live stage adaptation of this work also explores the phenomenon of Zoom itself and the idea of “what you see” versus “how we really are.”
“We thought we’d past the pandemic now but that’s not the case,” revealed Director Nina Tyler. “It’s very strange because when you look back at these characters and how they were dealing with the shutdown in the beginning, that’s already history.
“It’s just really odd that it’s history.”
According to Tyler, she chose to direct “And So We Come Forth” because “it’s a touching family drama that covers something that everyone, unfortunately, can relate to.”
Richard Nelson’s “The Apple Family: A Pandemic Trilogy” was written and actually performed on Zoom over the Summer of 2020.
“Nelson processes what he knows about the world through this family – the Apple Family,” Tyler explained. “He’s written several plays with the Apple Family. He did one called “Sweet and Sad” on the anniversary of 9/11.”
She added, “This one is how he, through the characters or really, through us, process what is happening to us. We get to see the confusion, fears and hopes.”
“During the time this was written and performed on YouTube we didn’t know we’d still be in the spot we’re in in history.”
Tyler isn’t aware of any other live stage adaptions of this story yet.
“This is such a cool challenge,” Tyler expressed. “There are pieces of plexi-glass in front of each cast member representing their laptops and tablets.
“They do not play with one another.”
There are four different locations on the set. The characters can react with them but they just don’t have the opportunity to see each other.
“Another element we’re bringing up is on the zoom screen versus what is actually happening when you step away from that screen,” Tyler described. “It’s been a fun challenge for the cast as well.”
This is not Tyler’s first time directing for the Actors Mission. She has also directed “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Blue Yonder” and a few others.
“I also love to write the music to the plays when they ask me to,” she shared. “I guess I’m a composer too.”
She has written 1940s Hungarian jazz music for “Parfumerie”, gothic-themed music for “Sherlock Holmes,” “The Laramie Project,” “Dracula” and a few others.
“If it adds to the theater experience, I’m happy to do it,” she beamed. “It’s just fun.”
Tyler said choosing a cast makes directing enjoyable.
“When that project is done, the audience will know an authentic set of people,” she said. “I love the characterization. I love finessing the play to the end.
“It doesn’t belong to me anymore. It belongs to the cast and finally the audience. They will own the process. They don’t own the results, bad, good or otherwise, they have to do their duty and bring it to life. I love that moment when it’s turned over.”
Trying to get all the “elements to behave well” together can be a challenge in the performing arts. It requires an incredible number of hours to set up the stage, memorize lines, get into character and more.
“Trying to fit everything in those hours can be tough,” Tyler mentioned. “But we do it for the process.”
The cast for “And So We Come Forth” are as follows:
- Jeff Varley as Richard Apple
- Kathy McCormick as Barbara Apple
- Ann Maria Mattila as Marian Apple
- Debbie Jensen as Jane Apple
- Rick Cozad as Tim Andrews
The performance is partially funded by Sweetwater BOCES.