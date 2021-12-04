ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College wrestling are now ranked No. 1 in the entire country in the latest NJCAA Wrestling Rankings.
The Mustangs hold an undefeated record of 6-0 and have wrestlers ranked in each weight class, which are accolades that 13th-year head coach Art Castillo owes to the chip on his wrestlers’ shoulders.
“They weren’t too excited with being ranked third in the opening polls,” Castillo said with a laugh. “They took it personal, and it made them hungry. The guys put in a lot of hard work that people don’t see. We are a team that is very deep and solid.”
Castillo couldn’t recall the exact number of individual matches they have lost inside of duals this season, but he knows the number is fairly small.
“I honestly couldn’t tell you off the top of my head but it’s very few,” Castillo said with a shy laugh. “I would be speculating if I gave you a number, but I know it wasn’t many.”
Castillo was blessed to have seven returning NJCAA All-Americans from his national runner-up team, so with the momentum they are riding with he likes his chances of getting over that hump.
“It would mean everything,” Castillo said of potentially winning a national championship. “That is what we are shooting for. We’ve come a long way this last decade and it’s my 13th year and I’ve seen that the expectations have evolved into that for the Western Wyoming wrestling program. It’s almost the standard now for us.”
The Mustangs had 10 NJCAA All-Americans and 147 points but finished second at the national tournament, an achievement that Castillo still thinks about to this day.
“It actually didn’t feel good,” Castillo explained of his team’s second place exploits last season. “We were the first team in NJCAA history to have 10 All-Americans in one tournament, which is cool, but it was equally as exhilarating as it was heartbreaking.”
Castillo has instilled in his wrestlers that at the end of the day there is only one person who they have to overcome: themselves.
“We talk about being the best version of ourselves each day. You can’t lie to that guy in the mirror, and you have to outwork that guy, every single day. At the same time, you have to find a way to have fun; we talk about that all the time. No one is going to outwork us nor is anyone going to have more fun than us. I think if you can align those things, you will find some success.”
For his farewell, Castillo does urge fans to “pack the arena” for the national qualifiers and regionals at Western Wyoming in February. The support would mean everything to what he and his team are trying to achieve.
The Mustangs next dual is against Otero Junior College on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. in Mead, Colorado.
Catch the Mustangs when they return home, after the New Year, on Friday, Feb. 4, to face Northwest College.