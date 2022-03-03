CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Art Castillo, head wrestling coach for Western Wyoming Community College, will be inducted into the NJCAA Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
A native from Green River, Castillo is in his 13th season as head coach of the Mustangs and his 16th coaching overall. He has coached five NJCAA National Champions, 50 All-Americans, including six two-time All-Americans and the 2018 NJCAA Outstanding Wrestler award recipient, Ken Astle.
Castillo also serves as the student-athlete academic coordinator in the athletic department at Western Wyoming.
As a coach, Castillo has led the Mustangs to three Academic National Championships in 2005-2006, 2009-2010 and 2019-2020. He has been voted the NJCAA Region IX Coach of the Year four times. He led the Mustangs to the program’s first district championship in 2018, which they repeated in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
In 2020, Castillo produced seven NJCAA All-Americans, including one national champion. Also inn 2020, Wrestling USA Magazine voted the Mustang recruiting class as the eighth best Non–Division one class in the nation.
In 2021, Castillo led the Mustangs to an NJCAA record of 10 All-Americans and a runner-up finish at the national championship, being voted the NJCAA/NWCA National Coach of the Year.
Castillo is a Bronze Level certified USA Wrestling coach and is the director of the Mustang Wrestling Club. He has also served as an MMA wrestling coach in the UFC and Bellator promotions as well as several smaller organizations.
Castillo created the Mustang Wrestling Club and coached Brandon Rupp who went on to win the 2010 US Open in Greco for the Senior Division at Heavy Weight after his time with the program.
He also coached Kyle Evans to a 4th place finish at the US Open in the Senior Division at 63k. Castillo served as a wrestling coach/cornerman at UFC 196 and 2X in Bellator as well as other smaller organizations and attends numerous camps throughout the Rocky Mountain Region as a clinician.
The announcement for the hall of fame was made by the National Junior College Athletics Association on Tuesday, March 1. Castillo will be enshrined with former Mercyhurst University – North East head coach Aaron Cooper and former Joliet Junior College wrestler Rod Chamberlin.