ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs suffered their first defeat of the season to Clackamas Community College during the Northeastern Oklahoma Duals, Jan. 14 – 15.
The Mustangs are coming off a stretch where they won five of their six duals during the weekend.
“It’s not uncommon to wrestle that many times,” Castillo said when asked about competing in six duals in two days. “We did have the No. 1 seed, so we did receive a first-round bye. The North Idaho match was a dog fight, and I knew it would be. They are a scrappy team.
"I thought we did pretty well as a team to get out of that one and give ourselves the best chance to win a national duals title. Clackamas brought the fight to us, and I felt we were reactionary the whole time. We were going backwards and not taking chances like we needed to. I don’t think we were outclassed but we did make a bunch of mistakes.”
Despite not being worried about their opponent’s overall record, Castillo knows Clackamas Community College very well.
It was Clackamas who actually defeated Western Wyoming at the national tournament last year and went on to win it all.
“I’m sick of taking second to that team,” Castillo said with a stern look on his face.
“They beat us last year at the national tournament and now they beat us for the duals title. We do watch film on teams, but we are more interested in what we can do and what we are going to do. We want to implore our will on teams. It is good to get a baseline on what your opponent is going to do, but honestly, we aren’t interested in that.
"We are going to focus on our training and what we do well.”
Castillo is hoping that this loss will fuel his team to take nothing for granted and show them that their early season success doesn’t mean they can take their foot off the gas pedal.
“At the end of the day it’s a loss even though we took second," he said.
"We have to get better so we can look at it in multiple ways. We could feel sorry for ourselves or be happy that we took second and continue to be among the best or we could take it personally. We need to be hyper focused for March 4th.
"That is when the national tournament starts, and March 5th is when it will be decided. So, we have some time to make the tweaks we need to and look internally in ourselves. We just need to be mature about this and we will be fine.”
Castillo did confirm his team wasn’t too happy after the loss even with their 5-1 tournament record, but it’s the conversation he had with them that could resonate and lead them to their ultimate goal.
“We talked about how life wasn’t fair,” Castillo said. “They work hard and do the right things, but they needed to understand that life isn’t fair. This is one of those great lessons that shows you that even if you want something so bad, do all the right things and work hard that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen for you.
"Life is a series of decisions and getting better is decision away.”
Castillo is eager to see how his team responds to this loss and his words, but it may take some time. The Region IX Duals that were scheduled for this weekend, Jan. 21 – 22, were canceled due to COVID-19 related issues.
The Mustangs will have to wait until the Apodaca Duals, Jan. 28 – 29, to show teams they are still a force to be reckoned with.
“It’s always important to be dominant,” Castillo explained. “We are going to use this to show that we have gotten better these next two weeks. I want to see us working on things that we talked about improving on and hopefully we will continue to dominate the regional.”