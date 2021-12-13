GREEN RIVER – At Castle Rock Medical Center’s board meeting on Dec. 7, board members decided to move forward with the expansion of their ambulance service to be countywide.
According to Dockter, this decision is still contingent on being able to agree on the terms that will be in the contract with Sweetwater County.
“At the meeting, the board members gave us general direction to move forward with Discovery.”
If Castle Rock and Sweetwater Medics can reach an agreement with the county, Dockter said that the start date has still not been clearly defined.
“It’s hard to tell at this point. But we are actively working on a number of things,” Dockter said. “So, I would say at the soonest, 60 days from now would be a realistic timeline.”
Dockter said that with the expansion, more staff will need to be hired. She said that they are hoping to work with Sweetwater Medics to recruit some of their staff members when the time comes.
“Our main goal is to keep emergency services going,” Dockter said. “We want to make sure that everyone has everything that they need in both Green River and Rock Springs.
“If we consolidate services so that it’s one ambulance service moving forward, that would mean that we’ve been able to come to an agreement with the county,” Dockter said. “Then the county would be funding us to provide 911 services for Rock Springs.”
Dockter also said, “In that case, Sweetwater Medics would dissolve and we would hopefully be acquiring their staff. We would be working alongside them to work out the details concerning vehicles, locations and those kinds of things.”
Bringing this to the board members to discuss was spurred along due to the conversation had at the Dec. 7 Sweetwater County Commissioners meeting, according to Dockter.
“A lot of things that have been building over a few years finally came to fruition at the most recent county commissioners meeting,” Dockter said. “We realized that we would be more than willing to help Rock Springs continue to have access to emergency services.
“We just needed to kind of have all of the pieces fall into place. Sweetwater Medics agreeing to be flexible is allowing us to have the time to be able to make this possible in a realistic way.”
Dockter also said that they have been working towards this for a number of years.
“Commissioner Lloyd and Commissioner Smith were helpful in finding solutions to make sure we were all happy with how things were proceeding,” Dockter said.
“I think that it’s important that the commissioners and the board have a good relationship and can trust each other. This is not an easy thing to do. Making sure that everyone is pulling in the same direction is key.”
Dockter said that it is still too early to clearly define what it will look like. However, she did say that they have been in communication with the director of Sweetwater Medics Ron Gatti to “come to a solution together.”
“We want to provide stability for the community so Sweetwater County residents don’t have to wonder anymore if they are going to have an ambulance service in the future,” Dockter said. “We’re hopeful that we can come to an agreement with the current mission.
“I think that it’s important for people to feel like they can trust that there will be an ambulance available if there’s an emergency. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we maintain the level of care in Rock Springs that they’ve gotten used to.”