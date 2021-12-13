SWEETWATER COUNTY – Questions concerning the impending countywide expansion of Castle Rock Ambulance Service were answered during the Sweetwater County intergovernmental joint leadership meeting on Monday, Dec. 13.
During the county commissioners meeting on Dec. 7, Castle Rock Hospital District’s CEO Bailie Dockter and Sweetwater Medic’s director Ron Gatti discussed coming together to find a solution to the county’s ambulance service issue.
Later that day at Castle Rock’s board meeting, it was decided that they would be expanding their ambulance service to now be countywide; contingent on an agreement with the county.
Dockter said since that meeting, she and Gatti have been working alongside each other in order to iron out the details of the potential consolidation.
“We’ve been working a lot with Ron over the last several days and we really appreciate everything that he is doing to help us.”
Dockter said that they are currently working on the agreement with the county and deciphering what exactly that will look like.
“I recognize that we are the smaller service in the community but we have been doing this for 40 years. Also, we are one of the larger services in the state,” Dockter said. “We have retained highly respected consultants that are helping us look at all of the data that we need.”
During the meeting, the question of the quality of care being equal between the two entities was questioned.
“I think the change in the level of care is a concern to me,” Rock Springs mayor Tim Kaumo said.
Dockter stated that both Castle Rock Ambulance Service and Sweetwater Medics have the same level of licensure; both are ALS providers. ALS stands for “Advanced Life Support.”
“One of the misconceptions that is in our community is that Sweetwater Medics is the only service that provides a paramedic-level of care,” Dockter said. “Which is not the case.”
According to Dockter, Castle Rock currently has two fulltime paramedics and Sweetwater Medics has three fulltime paramedics.
When it comes to the timeline as to how long it will take to complete the acquisition, Dockter said that it has changed.
“In the previous meeting I said 60 days but I think more realistically it’s looking more like six months,” Dockter said. “We want to make sure that we do everything right from the start.
“This is something that I am working on every single day.”
Additionally, Dockter said that they are hoping to have their official proposal back to the commissioners by the end of the month.
There will be a Special Rock Springs City Council meeting to further discuss the ambulance service topic held on Wednesday, Dec. 15 through Google Meet, from 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.