ROCK SPRINGS – Former Rock Springs High School soccer standout Rylee Berry has just wrapped up her final season at Laramie County Community College but remembers her glory days playing for her Lady Tigers.
“My senior year we didn’t play because of COVID but it was a great three years,” Berry explained. “I loved all my teammates, and we all grew up playing together. It was so surreal competing at that high level but sometimes I wish I could go back and play with them.”
Berry’s Lady Tigers finished third at the state tournament in her junior year, boasting 21-1 record, and recalls her last game of her Rock Springs career.
“We were in overtime with Thunder Basin, and they were just a great team. It was the best team we’ve seen all season. We scored first then they followed by equalizing and then we actually scored again, and Thunder Basin scored one more. The game then went to a penalty shootout and that is where we lost. It was so unfortunate.”
Berry makes a note that she still speaks to her former head coach Stephen Pyer every week, stating that Coach Pyer made her high school soccer experience “that much enjoyable.”
On the other hand, it was her current head coach Nate Ulness that made her decision to become a Lady Golden Eagle that much easier during her recruiting process.
“I went to a soccer camp at Casper and Nate was there. I have spoken to him since I was a freshman in high school, and I just really like him as a person. He sold me on the program, and they’ve been to the national tournament like 13 times, so I knew it was a reputable program.”
The Rock Springs native remembers other schools trying to grab her signature even though she had a torn ACL that would keep her out for the beginning of her freshman season in college.
“I tore it around Thanksgiving of my senior year. I got to Laramie in August, and I was trying to work my way back while learning a new style and get use to new teammates. It was a lot to just learn how to play again.”
Berry’s ACL injury also impacted her in her sophomore year at Laramie County as she missed her first nine games. She also had to adapt to a new position, thanks to the log jam on defense, and it eventually paid off as she scored her first career goal in the playoffs.
“It was my coach’s idea to try me at striker when I came back from injury. I didn’t mind but it was a surreal moment since I only scored once in high school. I remember when the ball was coming to me, and I was like ‘oh my god! I’m going to score this’ and when I kicked the ball it just ended up in the back of the net. I was so excited.”
Berry does find it confusing when trying to label her soccer position but is fine with being just labeled a “utility player.” She also states that she loves the game but doesn’t know if she loves it enough to continue playing after her time at Laramie is over.
“I’ve been talking to schools, but I don’t know what I want to do next,” Berry said as pertaining to her future. “There are some schools in South Dakota that I’ve been talking to along with this school in New York. I’m just keeping my options open at this point.”
Berry’s final words were for a much-needed humble brag about the goals she scores in the classroom.
“Well, I have a 3.8 GPA so I’m a really good student. School just always came natural to me and I’m a criminal justice major. One day I do plan on being a lawyer and even being a state supreme judge.”