Art Month
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS - Join the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency as it focuses on the Arts in March. Create something from your imagination. Take a class. Go to a concert. Visit a gallery or museum. Rock Springs Arts Month 2023 invites locals and visitors to enjoy many art programs and events offered in Rock Springs, March 1 through March 31.

Mayor Gordon Mickelson will officially designate March as Arts Month in Rock Springs at the March 7, 2023 City Council meeting.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus