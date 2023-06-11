ROCK SPRINGS – People are celebrating Pride worldwide this month, both as a protest for LGBT rights and as a social event.
The rainbow décor, sunshine, acoustic music and smiles throughout Bunning Park welcomed everyone to the inaugural PrideFest in Rock Springs on Saturday, June 10.
Rock Springs PrideFest turned out to be one of this summer's largest gatherings so far.
PFLAG of Green River was one of the organizations at PrideFest. They held the first Pride event in Sweetwater County at Evers Park in Green River last June.
“I think having Pride brings more visibility to a community that has been hidden away,” said Karla Valencia, president of PFLAG of Green River. “That's why we started PFLAG.”
PFLAG, formerly known as Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, unites parents, families, and allies with people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer.
“I'm so excited that it has now branched out to Rock Springs,” Valencia expressed. "It is what I envisioned it doing. Visibility is the key. The more we see others like us, the safer and more supported we feel.”
She added, “I hope to see everyone supporting all the events. It went from nothing two years ago to now, a beautiful gathering of loving and like-minded people.
“I couldn’t be more happier!”
Food trucks were on-site as well as vendors, social services, live music, face-painting, a pet parade and raffles. This free event was open to all who wanted to participate in the celebration, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or background.
According to Dr. Daniel Galbreath, director of Wyoming Equality, events like Rock Springs PrideFest are an opportunity for LGBTQ Wyomingites to gather and show that everyone is here to support each other, that there is community support and strength, and that there is cause to celebrate.
“Just as importantly, it's a chance for the whole Sweetwater County community to show up and show that they care about everyone in the community,” said Galbreath. “Pride events aren't just for LGBTQ folks. They're for everyone who has a passion for true Wyoming values of freedom and neighborliness,” Galbreath said.
He hopes that people will be aware of the resources that are available for them and hopes that they learn about the businesses, organizations, and other partners who are supportive and affirming.
“We also hope that the whole community learns that your LGBTQ neighbors are an important part of the community, and they make Sweetwater County better each and every day!” he expressed.
Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition (SCPC) was on site providing educational materials for those looking for answers and support.
Regarding suicide prevention in the LGBT community, Shae Haney, prevention specialist for SCPC, said, “We need to break the stigma,” noting that communities need to bring the conversation “to the forefront and get the word out.”
“By talking about it and training people in suicide prevention, we’ll break the stigma as well as helping our friends, families and the community to see the signs and prevent suicide.
“It starts with one life and goes from there.”
Shelby Gordon, SCPC prevention specialist agreed, adding, “Visibility and acceptance are two biggest protective factors to prevent LGTB youth suicide, so events like PrideFest is very important.”
Levi Powers, pastor at Mount of Olives Lutheran Church, gave the blessing with Kelli-Parrish Lucas.
“PrideFest is a much-needed chance for people to be themselves,” Powers told the Rocket Miner.
After the event, Leo Rodriguez, statewide gender affirming/health care advocate for Wyoming Equality, said, “I was shocked by how many people showed up to support the LGBT community. I think Rock Springs Pride did an amazing job for this being their first year.”
Not knowing what to expect during the planning process, Chad Banks, one of the organizers for the event, admitted that he was “so impressed” with the turnout.
“I talked to several, of whom were nearly tearful, expressing how touching it was to see the love and the acceptance here,” said Banks. “What a day!”
Rock Springs resident Kevin Harper said that he’s a proud parent-ally.
“I’m glad to see an event like PrideFest here; it’s an event my family can come to and enjoy,” said Harper. “I look forward to future Pride awareness.”
He revealed that two out of his three children are queer and that by participating in the event with them was very meaningful.
Drag for a Cause, a local non-profit organization, handed out several scholarships and pride flags throughout the event. Harper’s son, Ethan, was a recipient of a $100 scholarship.
“For this community to support our kids is comforting.”