...The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following river in Wyoming...
Green River near La Barge affecting Sweetwater and Lincoln
Counties.
.Above normal temperatures continue through the week with
scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms,
especially Thursday and Friday. Therefore, active snowmelt persists
in the mountains increasing river levels on tributaries feeding the
Green River around La Barge.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The fast-moving water
may have eroded the soil beneath the bank. Also, do not attempt to
swim in the river, as the water is swift and cold.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/riverton.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Green River near La Barge.
* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Minor flooding of low lying
agricultural land next to gage.
At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. Nearby homes begin to see high water.
Fields south of town around the gaging station have ponded water
(less than 1 foot deep).
At 9.5 feet, Sublette County Road 318 south LaBarge to gas fields
has standing water over it. Lowland flooding becomes more severe
and more widespread.
At 10.0 feet, Nearby homes begin to see high water. Sublette
County Road 318 south of town (to gas fields and gaging station)
is nearly underwater at this stage. Whalen Road near LaBarge has
up to 2 feet of water running over it. Widespread severe flooding
of low lying agricultural land and all roads near the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM MDT Tuesday, May 23, the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will remain on a steady climb to around
8.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then remain nearly
steady between about 8.2 and 8.4 feet into the Memorial Day
holiday weekend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
In honor of Arbor Day, the city of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board hosted a tree planting event at the Dewar Drive exit, off Interstate 80.
According to a press release from the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board, the city of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board have focused on the gateway entrances leading into Rock Springs “for years.”
“Studies show that the more trees and landscaping a city has, the more people are likely to engage with the public infrastructure and local businesses. Gateways also set the tone for a traveler’s experience, as well,” said Mark Lyon, city of Rock Springs parks superintendent.
Arbor Day, first celebrated in 1872, J. Sterling Morton brought the idea up for the holiday to the Nebraska Board.
To mark the inaugural celebration, more than one million trees were planted across Nebraska.
According to the press release, trees can reduce the erosion of “precious” topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce lifegiving oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife.
“Trees are a renewable resource and increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas and beautify the community,” the press release states.
“Aesthetically appealing landscaping throughout a community not only provides a sense of pride for local residents, but it also provides a positive first impression for visitors to the area,” said Jenissa Meredith, chief executive officer of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism and Board Chair of the Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board.
She added, “Arbor Day is a perfect opportunity to highlight the importance of trees and landscaping to a community and the overall positive impact that trees have on our health and wellbeing.”