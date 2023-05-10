ROCK SPRINGS – On Monday, May 8, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County hosted the Wyoming Nurses Association Southwest Region Awards Ceremony.
The celebration served as a starting point to celebrate National Nurses Week.
During the ceremony, six different awards were given out in different areas such as: “collaborative practice,” “inspiring our future nurses,” “excellence in the workplace,” “excellences in leadership,” “faces of our future” and “leadership in advanced practice nursing.”
Brenna Kirsch, southwest region president of the Wyoming Nurses Association, handed out the awards.
Robyn Owens, a nurse that works at the MHSC Family and Occupational Medicine Clinic, received the Nursing Leadership in the Workplace award. Kirsch said that the award is given to a registered nurse who “has developed an innovative and unique approach to nursing theory and knowledge in any practice setting.”
Tammy Walker, CPNP-PC, PMHS-C, PMHNP-BC from MHSC Pediatric Clinic, was presented with the Nursing Leadership in Advanced Practice award. It is given to an APRN who has “developed an innovative and unique approach to the provision of nursing in their practice setting.”
The Excellence in Leadership-Lighting the Way Award was given to Julie Leavitt, who works at Western Wyoming Community College and MHSC.
Kaylee Laws, a nurse who works at MHSC, received the Faces of Our Future Nurses Award. Laws was given this award due to her being a licensed registered nurse for five years or less and “that has demonstrated dedication and innovation in the service or program they serve for our community,” according to a press release from MHSC.
The Inspiring Our Future Nurses Award was given to April Rogers, who works at Western and the Sublette Center. Rogers received this award for being a nursing instructor who has had a positive impact “on the future nurses of Wyoming.”
MHSC’s Nursing Informatics Team, Jodi Corley, Bethany Bettolo, Amy Magana and Megan Gilbert, were presented with the Collaborative Practice Award. The award “recognizes health system or individual hospital for a collaborative project which shows an interdisciplinary approach to best practices that resulted in improved patient outcomes.”
Kirsch said that they are able to give out two scholarships of $500 during the awards ceremony.
“With the scholarships, we started to do it last year. We fundraise at this event and then we did a mail-in to the members of the Wyoming Nurses Association to raise money,” she said. “We are proud to be able to present a scholarship to both a perspective nurse, somebody who is going to school to become a nurse, and then someone who’s going to school to further their education after nursing career.”
Lisabeth Magee and Brittany Ritter were the recipients of the scholarships.
Kirsch emphasized the importance of celebrating nurses for all that they do.
“It’s important to celebrate nurses because nurses are generally the faces that you see when you come into the hospital or a clinic,” Kirsch said. “You are usually going to see a nurse or someone in the nursing profession first.
“We really need to celebrate the frontline people. A lot of times, physicians and other providers get a lot of recognition. Nurses are an integral part of the population.”