ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County will gather for a new tradition on Independence Day.
The Liberty Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4.
According to Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee, the route will come out of the Western Wyoming Community College parking lot and travel south, down Gateway Boulevard. for one mile. It will end at the Aspen Mountain dorms and Skyline Drive.
“I have wanted to do a 4th of July Parade for about four years now,” said Lee. “We get asked quite often why we don’t have an Independence Day Parade in Rock Springs and the answer has always been that we have the Red Desert Roundup parade at the end of the month and it may be just too much.”
He added, “We love the Red Desert Rodeo Roundup parade downtown and think it is awesome but we disagree that two great parades in one month are ‘too much.'"
“We believe that by providing different venues, people will have fun, family-friendly, free entertainment to enjoy both festivities and have more opportunities to celebrate the freedoms that we have and come together as a community and celebrate the reasons for those freedoms.”
Lee and the staff hope that everyone in the community will enjoy both parades in July.
He pointed out that The Liberty Parade is intended to recognize the service and the sacrifices that are made by our military and first responders.
“We have the liberty that we enjoy because of what these people have done and what they do every day,” he shared. “We hope that as we celebrate our freedoms that we will remember why we have those freedoms. With all of the division and anger in the world right now, we hope that something as simple as this will bring people together, if even for a little while.”
The center focus of the parade will be a “Tribute Float." This float will feature a “Field Cross” fabricated by Wire Brothers that will represent the 76+ fallen soldiers from Rock Springs over the years.
“At the halfway point of the parade, we will stop the procession and Rock Springs High School Student Austin Riddle will play “Taps” in honor of the fallen heroes from Rock Springs,” he explained. “Angela Cable was wonderful in providing those names which will all be featured on the float.”
Before and after the parade, food trucks will be on-site at the Chamber Park. Also set up will be a “Fallen Soldier Table” in honor of all those who sacrificed everything.
“Donations will be presented to the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 to help them continue doing the work that they do for our community," Lee said.