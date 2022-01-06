Gwendolyn Quitberg, assistant to the CFAC director, puts the finishing touches on a group mural from one of the Youth Arts Month exhibits. “It takes a team to put up exhibits, arrange programs and teach classes”, said Debora Soulé, CFAC director.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Community Fine Arts Center, a department of the Sweetwater County Library System is pleased to announce restored hours on Mondays due to a special grant.
The SCLS wrote for a grant to the Wyoming Humanities that specifically could be used for operations. Recently the library system received notification that the grant has been awarded for the CFAC in the amount of $10,000. These funds will cover an additional ten hours each week to cover staff salaries and related costs for the calendar year.
Due to county budget cuts for the SCLS this year, CFAC staff members hours were shortened thus making it difficult to be open six days a week. This past September a decision to be closed on Mondays to the public was put into place.
"General operating support funds have been made possible by the American Rescue Plan of 2021, and made available to our organization by the National Endowment for the Humanities and Wyoming Humanities,” according to the grant agreement.
“I am grateful for such organizations as Wyoming Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities recognizing the need to assist organizations such as the Community Fine Arts Center and local library system. The pandemic may have started a downturn in being open for our patrons, but the economy being affected added to our need financial support. The arts and humanities are necessary for all of us to get through this time of uncertainty,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director.
For more information, visit the CFAC at 400 C Street in Rock Springs. Hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.