art

The second Youth Arts shows will include colorful students’ artwork from Northpark and Sage Elementary Schools and will be on display Feb. 28 - March 11.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS -- The second display of this year’s Youth Art Exhibits features Northpark and Sage Elementary Schools at the Community Fine Arts Center from February 28 – March 11, 2023. The exhibit includes 179 students’ artwork and they are under the instruction of Jamie Morgan and Annette Tanner.

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 students' artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus