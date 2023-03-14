colorigs

Amanda Romero helps change the art display at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs. Students’ artwork from Desert View Elementary and Farson/Eden School can be seen now through March 25th. These annual displays of student artwork are in celebration of National Youth Arts Month.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS -- The third display of this year’s Youth Art Exhibits features Desert View Elementary and Farson/Eden School at the Community Fine Arts Center from March 14 - 25. The exhibit includes nearly 150 students displaying their artwork and they are under the instruction of Annette Tanner and Susanne Whitson.

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus