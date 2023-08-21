SCSD1

Rock Springs resident Cherell O'Driscoll sent a written comment to the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board of trustees and administration regarding questioning books in libraries. She also pointed out that Alexandria, a resource website, can inform parents on the content of the books and decide whether their child should bring it home.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – On behalf of several concerned parents, a Sweetwater County resident submitted a written comment to Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (SCSD1) about parents having access to information regarding questionable books in the district’s libraries.  

In the written comment, Cherell O’Driscoll had stated how she and members of the Sweetwater Accountability Facebook page have used Alexandria, a website source that contains lists of books in the district’s high school. They asked, however, whether Alexandria could be linked to the junior high school and elementary schools, giving them instant access to the materials.

It was stated in the written comment, which was not read aloud during the district's board meeting on Aug. 14, that the Alexandria website, is “a great resource for parents to see which materials are available to our students in the library.”

