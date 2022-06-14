ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for Enroll Wyoming today. Due to high winds, the ceremony was held inside the Chamber of Commerce office.
Enroll Wyoming is a nonprofit that works to find health coverage solutions for Wyoming residents. Families and individuals can meet representatives from the organization for free to explore their options, such as community resources or signing up for plans through the health insurance marketplace.
As a grant-funded entity, they offer customized consultations for free. Their goal is to empower individuals and improve the quality of life.
Dr. Angela Thatcher is the southwest region navigator for southwest Wyoming. She works with individuals and families to help them find the solutions that best suit their needs.
“We help people find affordable, quality health insurance on the health insurance marketplace,” said Thatcher. “Four out of five of our plans cost our consumers $50 or less a month.”
Thatcher’s region covers Teton County, Yellowstone, Lincoln, Sublette, Uinta, Sweetwater and Carbon counties.
“I'm lucky to see a lot of our amazing state on a very regular basis,” she shared. “I love serving this community. I love serving Wyoming. We're really excited to be here and to be getting out and talking to folks.”
Rick Lee, CEO for Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, said “This means a lot to us because it’s taking us to that next level that we really need to be in with healthcare.”
Board member Suzette Williams presented the Chamber of Commerce membership plaque to Thatcher.
In addition to the plaque, Lee presented the key to the city to Thatcher on behalf of Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo and the Rock Springs City Council,
For more information about Enroll Wyoming and health insurance issues, Thatcher can be reached at 307-352-9109 or thatcher@enrollwyo.org.