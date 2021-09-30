GREEN RIVER -- A special board meeting to discuss potential changes to Sweetwater County School District No. 2's Smart Start Plan will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m.
The change to the plan involves the wording of the masking guidelines for students and staff members. According to the Smart Start Plan, face coverings are currently "optional."
If the change is approved, it will say, "Face coverings will be recommended. Through contact tracing if the student or staff member is wearing a face covering at school when another student or staff have tested positive for COVID-19, he or she will not be quarantined, unless he or she is displaying symptoms."
The change does not make it a mask mandate.
The plan includes guidelines for students and staff members who become exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.
If they are vaccinated, wearing a face covering or able to social distance and they are not exhibiting symptoms, they won't be required to quarantine.
If they do experience symptoms, they will need to stay home. If the student or staff member tests positive, they will need to isolate for 10 days or longer if symptoms linger.
For those who are unvaccinated, aren't wearing a face covering or not able to social distance and they are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, they will need to quarantine for 10 days. They will also not be permitted to attend any school sponsored activities.
The student or staff member can test on day five. If they have a negative PCR COVID-19 test and are symptom free, they can return to school on day eight.
For those who have previously tested positive for COVID-19, they have to have a lab or school confirmed COVID-19 test in the last 90 days. If they meet this requirement, they will not have to quarantine.