ROCK SPRINGS – Changes to the student alcohol and drug fines effective in the fall 2022 semester were approved by the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees during their meeting on Thursday, May 12.
The new changes for the student alcohol fines include no fine and a restorative justice approach with alcohol education with Wellbeing and Accessibility for the first offense. The second offense comes with a $100 fine, nine-month probation and additional alcohol education with Wellbeing and Accessibility.
There is a $250 fine and the justification for possible eviction from housing and/or suspension from the college for the third offense.
The new changes to the student drug fines include a $100 fine, nine-month probation and a restorative justice approach with drug education with Wellbeing and Accessibility for the first offense. There is a $250 fine and the justification for possible eviction from housing and/or suspension from the college for the second offense.
The previous fines for violating the alcohol and/or drug policies at Westen were approved by the board of trustees in Feb. 2010. It was done so in order to “inflict a certain amount of financial pain on students to help them be more aware of the policies and positively impact student behavior.”
Previously, for the first alcohol offense, there was a $100 fine, a three-month probation and alcohol education with the Wellbeing and Accessibility Office. For the second offense, a $250 fine came with it, along with a nine-month probation and additional alcohol education with the Wellbeing and Accessibility Office. Justification for eviction from housing and/or suspension from the college came with the third offense.
For the first drug offense, a $250 fine was attached to it as well as a nine-month probation and drug education from the Wellbeing and Accessibility Office.
The second drug offense meant justification for eviction from housing and/or suspension from the college.
“According to the ASCA (Association for Student Conduct Administration) national organization, a greater restorative justice approach is considered best practice when holding a student accountable for a first-time offense of the student code of conduct.
“This approach is less punitive in nature and provides the student more of a learning opportunity and the ability to realize the impact their behavior has had on the housing and/or college community and make informed and positive changes moving forward.”
Dean of students Dr. Dustin Conover said that when there is a violation of the law that coincides with a student code of conduct violation, Protective Services contacts law enforcement.