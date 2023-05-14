ROCK SPRINGS – Educators often wonder whether they’re making a difference on students.
For those who are not graduating with the Class of 2023, they said that band will not be the same without their instructor, Brian Redmond, at Rock Springs High School.
Even though he would miss his students, “Red,” as he is nicknamed by those who have bonded with him, decided to accept a new opportunity as band director at Laramie High School.
Redmond taught band for 10 years at RSHS.
He explained that he has a special connection with his students.
“I had the opportunity to see the students go through different stages over the years and that’s special,” said Redmond. “It’s a magical transition.
“It’s more than just playing the instruments.”
Redmond said that auditioning for competitions or a spot in the orchestra is “not an easy road.” When he auditioned for an orchestra when he was younger and was not accepted, he was “devastated.”
“I kept practicing and practicing after that. I wanted to be in that orchestra so bad,” he shared. “I auditioned the following year and got it. Having that confidence and knowing where I needed to be, helped me through it.”
Redmond describes music as “having an extra sense.”
“Music is second nature to me,” he shared. “During the summer, I listen to a lot of music. It’s part of life.”
He added, “Music will always be a part of me.”
Rock Springs High School junior Marcella Hall, who is a multi-instrumentalist, admitted that her first two years at the high school were challenging.
Hall plays bass guitar, clarinet and upright bass. She said, at first, she didn’t push herself to add more to her experience as a band student.
Redmond expressed the importance of seizing enhanced educational and performance opportunities to Hall, as well as to his other students. He kept encouraging them to audition for Wyoming All-State Band and Wyoming All-State Jazz.
“This year, he pushed me to audition for everything. I did it and I made it into All-State, All-State Jazz and everything else,” said Hall. “He believed in me.”
She paused for a moment as she recalled conversations with him.
“I’m going to miss him as my friend,” she expressed. “I didn’t have many friends when I started school here, so I was bugging ‘Red’ a lot during lunchtime!
“This year, I have made more friends.”
Redmond mentioned that it always brings him “happiness” when he sees new friendships begin in the band room.
“When my son walks into the school and he sees someone from band, it just makes me happy to see that connection,” Redmond said. “In most cases, these relationships can last a lifetime.”
Gabe Garcia, a 2023 Western Wyoming Community College graduate, was one of Redmond’s students for four years. Garcia was preparing to watch his brother, Greg, a RSHS senior who plays the trombone, perform in his last high school concert on Tuesday, May 9.
According to Garcia, Redmond helped him grow his passion for the performing arts and music, saying, “I still do it to this day.”
“He’s always provided a safe space for students who had band as a thing to fall back on; it was their home,” said Garcia. “He was always a very kind, fun man. He had a way of running the class and the band in a very fun way, but still in an organized manner.”
Garcia will be a mechanical engineering major at University of Wyoming (UW).
“He didn’t let a lot of shenanigans happen; he still brought it all together,” he noted. “It’s really hard to have a balance like that. It’s sad to see him go, but I’ll be following him to Laramie.
“He can’t escape me!”
Ryker Elkins, RSHS senior said that he’s “the best teacher” after the concert.
“There’s no one that’s better,” Elkins expressed. “He’s connecting with the students, and he spends all his time helping us out. He’s an amazing teacher.”
RSHS senior Mia Spicer, who will be a sociology major at UW, said that Redmond gave her a “family of about 250 band kids.”
“I was a really scared freshman, but he gave me a second huge family and I couldn’t be more thankful,” Spicer, a soprano saxophone player, shared. “Laramie is so lucky to have him.”
According to RSHS senior Chris Johnson, a French horn player, Redmond “is the embodiment of what a band teacher should be.”
“He’s charismatic, he’s energetic – he's a band teacher,” said Johnson.
Following in Redmond’s footsteps, Johnson is going to be majoring in music education at UW.
Jacean Godfrey is a tenor saxophone player. The RSHS sophomore will be one of many who will meet the new band director for the 2023-2024 school year after summer break.
“It may have only been for two years, but it was the best, funniest two years ever,” Godfrey expressed. “It was awesome. I loved it.”
The RSHS band will be playing during the 2023 Rock Springs High graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 24.