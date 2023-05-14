Brian Redmond

Brian Redmond, Rock Springs High School band director, will be teaching band at Laramie High School after a decade with RSHS.  

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Educators often wonder whether they’re making a difference on students.

For those who are not graduating with the Class of 2023, they said that band will not be the same without their instructor, Brian Redmond, at Rock Springs High School.

