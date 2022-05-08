ROCK SPRINGS -- High school seniors have spent twelve years soaking up all kinds of information. Some of it has left them frustrated while others embraced it. They have spent time debating with educators over the answer to a question and they discovered the meaning of true friendships.
On Thursday, May 26th, at 7 p.m., students will graduate from Rock Springs High School. The community is invited to celebrate their academic accomplishments in Tiger Stadium.
“The class of 2022 is a class that has overcome a lot of obstacles in all their years in education,” said RSHS Principal Glen Suppes. “They are one of the few classes that can say, ‘I survived the pandemic and I’m still getting a diploma.’”
He added, “The pandemic hit the Class of 2022 right in the middle of their high school years.
“They’re a resilient, highly intelligent group of students that I have had the pleasure to work with in my first year as the principal. I can say that without a doubt.”
Since they weathered COVID-19, Suppes chose “Together We Will Change the World” as this year’s theme.
“It sounds cliché but from what I’ve seen, these kids are going to do great things in their lives and they’re going to make a difference,” he expressed. “A lot of them will help us change the world just because of who they are.”
According to Suppes, the senior class has “done remarkably well.”
“They’re a very motivated group of young people and it has been a pleasure getting to know them as their principal.”
“I wish the best for them,” he shared. “I want them to go out and continue to be the good kids they are right now.
“We need good people because our world is not a good place sometimes.”
The best memories, he said, include the first time he met them, Homecoming, the athletic events and the Make-a-Wish fundraiser.
“You have a checklist as a principal. I can say that every time we made that checkmark, I did it with a smile and I was happy.
“Not that it’s over but because it was a success. That speaks volumes for these seniors.”
One of his proudest moments was when the RSHS cheer team won the state spirit award.
“That sportsmanship award is a big deal,” he revealed. “It would be great if all of our athletic teams bring home a sportsmanship award but I’m not in it for the championships, I’m in it for the good kids.
“They will be missed.”
Suppes hinted that this year’s graduation ceremony will be a lot different than others.
“We’re going to celebrate the seniors,” he pointed out. “We’re working on some new, fun things that are going to become the standard for graduations as we move forward.
“Graduation is for the community so we want to celebrate the kids’ successes but we also want to make it a great celebration for our community.
“They’re going out into the world so we should celebrate.”