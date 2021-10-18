Charles Fossey wins big at 4A regional Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Oct 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Charles Fossey sprints in the pouring rain during his race Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CASPER -- Rock Springs High School senior Charles Fossey was the boys' winner in the 4A regional cross country event this past Friday, Oct. 15, in Casper.Fossey finished with a time of 16.04.88, an improvement from his fourth-place finish 2020. While Fossey finished first, the next Rock Springs Tiger didn't finish until 28 runners later.Sophomore Ethan Sholey finished 29th with a time of 17:41.16 and junior Quinten Gasaway finished 38th with a time of 18:33.06.On the girls side, sophomore Aubrielle Maes had the highest finish among Lady Tiger runners. She finished seventh with a time of 19:49.33. Sophomore Morgan Carter finished 32nd with a time of 22:47.51 and junior Hadley Banks finished 35th with a time of 24:47.22.Jackson Hole High School took first in the boys division as a team and Kelly Walsh High School, which hosted the cross country meet, finished first in the girls division.The state cross country championship will be held this Saturday, Oct. 23, at Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cross Country Charles Fossey Sport Tiger Championship Meet Division Jackson Hole Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Teeing Off: Green River's Isabell Salas drives dream toward LPGA Merchant of the Month: Bi-Rite keeps making history Stinchcomb squashes state pumpkin record Local artist hired to create 'Kickin' It' mural in Downtown Rock Springs Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9 Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.