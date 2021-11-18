ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Isaac Schoenfeld recently wrapped up his final season as a Tiger on the gridiron and now looks ahead to his future in Laramie.
“The thing I think I’ll miss the most is the people and the community,” Schoenfeld said. “The last couple of years they’ve been super supportive of all athletics. I think I’ll also miss my friends because we’ve all grown up together, but It is exciting to see what they all do.”
In December, Schoenfeld will officially sign his letter of intent to suit up for the school he watched as a child but before he is catching bullet passes from his quarterback at War Memorial Stadium, Schoenfeld has one more athletic task.
“I am super excited,” Schoenfeld said about playing basketball for the Tigers in his senior season. “I feel like this year people are excited to play. It’s my last year so I want to make it fun and enjoyable.”
Looking ahead to Laramie, Schoenfeld thinks that the idea is for him to redshirt his true freshman season, the same thing that a former Cowboy who is now starring in the NFL had to do.
“It was super awesome meeting (Cincinnati Bengal lineman) Logan Wilson during the state championship weekend. It’s really cool that he comes back to his home state. I didn’t really have a chance to talk to him that much but he’s a super nice guy from our minor interaction.”
As for the state championship, the Tigers unfortunately dropped that game to Sheridan High School, 45-27, on Nov. 13 but even with that heartbreaking loss, Schoenfeld claims to have no regrets in his high school career. The Rock Springs native simply sum up his time in the county as “super positive” and he garnered “ a lot of support” from family, friends and fans.