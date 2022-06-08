Rock Springs Community Services Officer Ken Lorimer jokes with Rock Springs resident Cecil Woodward as Jeremy McKimm and Joyce Kopp laugh with them during the monthly Senior Lunch gathering at Young at Heart senior center.
Rock Springs Community Services Officer Ken Lorimer has a discussion with Rock Springs residents Henry Brown, Albert Shedden and Lois Shedden during the monthly Senior Lunch at Young at Heart senior citizen center.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain
ROCK SPRINGS – People of all ages have opinions and concerns. Senior citizens are no exception.
Sweetwater County seniors gathered at Young At Heart Senior Center (YAH) to have lunch with Rock Springs Community Services Officer Ken Lorimer on Wednesday. They chatted about issues that matter to them and took a stroll down “Memory Lane.”
According to Lorimer, they talk about anything that can help build trust during Senior Lunch.
“Too often, our senior population is preyed upon by criminals and fraudsters,” said Lorimer. “We’d like to let our seniors know they have someone they can talk to if they want to do so.”
Lorimer said that often he leaves with their concerns in mind, which the law enforcement community can address.
“I get those complaints to the appropriate people,” Lorimer explained. “For instance, we had one inquiry on Wednesday concerning school zone speed limits when school is not in session.”
Lorimer has been visiting with seniors since he took over the position in 2018. Former Sweetwater County Deputy Randy Hanson held the same meetings when he was the Community Service Officer.
“One question Mr. Shedden had for me in the past was why didn’t the radio antenna on the belt loop, near Walnut Street, didn’t have a warning light,” Lorimer shared. “We found out that the aerial wasn’t tall enough to require a flashing light and it doesn’t interfere with aircraft landings and take-offs.”
Lorimer noted that he plans to meet with seniors at YAH twice a month on Wednesday by Noon or a little later, depending on how long court appearances take.
The next gathering is tentatively scheduled for June 22.
Follow the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page for further information and updates.