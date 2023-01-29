ROCK SPRINGS – Dogs and cats such as Sam, Jetta, Stevie and Axel are waiting to be someone’s ‘fur-ever’ pet at the Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs.
According to Heidi Hernandez, shelter manager, most people enjoy the company of a pet, especially during the cold, winter months.
“Winters are rough here,” said Hernandez during the 12th annual Pam-purr Yourself Purse and Jewelry Auction. “Having to stay inside a lot can be depressing. Pets can help us out through that.”
She added, “My two dogs are my life. They’re my world because they’ve gotten me through the bad times and the good times.”
The yearly fundraiser event for the local animal shelter was held at the Holiday Inn on Saturday, Jan. 28.
During the girls’ night out occasion, attendees talked about their pets at home.
Rock Springs resident Janell Winkel said that she is just “crazy about her fur-babies.”
“I have four at home. They keep me out of trouble. I want 10 more, but according to city ordinance, I am not allowed!” Winkle laughed as she put a bid down on a purse.
A trio of friends were deciding which purse to bid, as well.
“I didn’t know there was a part of my life that was missing until I got my dog, Tux,” Rock Springs resident Carina Fornengo shared.
Fornengo explained that Tux is a black and white bernedoodle. She explained that bernedoodles are loyal, charming, loving pets that can fit into any home.
“I take him to work every day,” Fornengo said.
“Our lives are better in every way because of our pets,” said Rock Springs resident Heather Swensen.
Swensen is a professional bernedoodle breeder. She explained that her puppies are home raised in her personal dog breeding program, Designer Doodles. In this program, one can find quality, healthy, unique and rare-colored bernedoodles and poodles.
Swensen mentioned that Deputy Daisy, from her program, was just introduced as Wyoming’s first therapy animal for juvenile residents at the local detention center.
Swensen said that they’re “healing hearts one dog at a time.”
Mornings are not dull in Ashley Merrell’s home. For the past 12 years, Mazy and Ellis, a red healer and a blue healer, motivate Merrell and her family to tackle the day.
“They jump on the bed and give us kisses every morning to get us going,” Merrell described. “It’s the perfect way to start the day.”
She added, “When I’m sad, our dogs give me love.”
Rock Springs resident Raven Beattie has three bull dogs, Larry, Gus and Winnie.
“They’re funny,” Beattie chuckled. “They make me laugh all the time. I tell the oldest he is the love of my life and the three of them love our three kids a lot.”
Rock Springs resident Jessica Freeman and her family have two pugs, two cats and one gecko.
“It’s so relaxing to be close to our pets,” said Freeman. “They cuddle with me and I don’t have a worry in the world.”
Freeman revealed that she’s allergic to cats, but she chose to keep them.
Freeman said that her dogs have been a benefit to her son. Her son has autism and the pets help him cope with challenging situations.
Saving Lucy:
Stephanie Cassidy, a detective for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, was sleeping one evening when her wife, Amanda Buller, a canine officer from the Rock Springs Police Department, woke her after a long shift.
Buller had tears in her eyes as she tried to convince Cassidy that they needed to adopt Lucy, a dog rescued from a very deadly situation.
Other dogs had violently attacked Lucy. Since her owners waited too long to report it, Lucy had suffered serious injuries.
“She told me she had held the dog for a few moments and she could feel how comforted the dog felt,” Cassidy explained. “She had a really strong connection with this dog.”
At first, Cassidy thought, “We already have a dog! We don’t need another dog!”
However, Cassidy recalls the tone in her wife’s voice and realized that they “needed to take Lucy in.”
“It was no longer a matter of not wanting to take her in, it was a matter of the dog needing a family,” Cassidy expressed. “Whatever their bond is, I had to support it.”
In regards to Lucy’s condition, Cassidy said that it was “truly heartbreaking because she went through hell.”
“She was willing to use the amount of energy she had to just lift her head up and acknowledge us,” she said about their first meeting.
Soon, Cassidy realized that they were meant to adopt Lucy and help her heal.
“Right now, you wouldn’t know what she went through,” she pointed out. “She’s not aggressive at all.
“She’s the sweetest ‘thankful to be alive’ dog.”
Cassidy noted that even during her recovery, Lucy appeared thankful for everyone's help, love and attention.
“She’s a good dog and fits into our family,” she said. “She’s literally happy to be alive.”
The couple has a “full house” since they recently adopted their 8-week-old fur-baby, Gracie, from the Red Desert Humane Society. They also have a 6-year-old child.
“It has been a joyous adventure,” Cassidy shared. “Lucy has taught me humility and patience.”
Cassidy expressed her gratitude to Hernandez and the crew at Red Desert Humane Society for being very responsive and helpful.
“Amanda, Heidi and everyone who was involved in Lucy’s healing process were the saving grace when they stepped in.”