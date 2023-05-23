ROCK SPRINGS -- On Saturday, June 17, you can get your fill of great Blues and microbrews at the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews festival. Unlimited sampling will be available at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews for one set price - $40 including admission (in advance). There will also be a VIP package available this year for $50 which includes exclusive admission to the park during the first hour of the event and a limited edition pint glass. Tickets are available online, in advance of this year’s event to save festival-goers time and money. Tickets can be purchased at: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=172759

Chicago Blues legend Michael Charles will headline this year’s event with additional entertainment provided by Wy5 and Damn Straight. The schedule includes:

