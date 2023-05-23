Local band Damn Straight will be part of the musical line-up during this year's Blues n' Brews. From left to right, front, are Todd Jensen, Matthew Swearingen, and Gabe Bustos. In the back, left to right, are Charles Roy and Josh Henderson.
Legendary blues artist, Micheal Charles, will be the headliner for this year's Blues n' Brews at Bunning Park on Saturday, June 17.
The local band, Wy5, will be part of the musical line-up during the annual Blues n' Brews at Bunning Park on Saturday, June 17.
ROCK SPRINGS -- On Saturday, June 17, you can get your fill of great Blues and microbrews at the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews festival. Unlimited sampling will be available at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews for one set price - $40 including admission (in advance). There will also be a VIP package available this year for $50 which includes exclusive admission to the park during the first hour of the event and a limited edition pint glass. Tickets are available online, in advance of this year’s event to save festival-goers time and money. Tickets can be purchased at: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=172759
Chicago Blues legend Michael Charles will headline this year’s event with additional entertainment provided by Wy5 and Damn Straight. The schedule includes:
2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Damn Straight
3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. - WY5
4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. - Michael Charles
Michael Charles:
Michael Charles musical pilgrimage started over five decades ago in his birthplace Melbourne, Australia. While enjoying a successful musical crusade of touring, recording, and numerous television and radio appearances in his homeland, Michael received an invitation from Buddy Guy’s management to appear at the infamous Legends in Chicago, Illinois USA. Graciously accepting the honor, Michael Charles traveled the twelve thousand five hundred miles and took the stage with Mr. Buddy Guy. After numerous trips back and
forth, Michael made the monumental and life changing decision to make America his new home. Charles worked the whole Chicago Blues circuit performing with Mr. Buddy Guy, Phil Guy, James Cotton, Eddy Clearwater, Junior Wells, George Baze, as well as touring with blues legend, Jimmy Dawkins.
Through the next thirty years, and now a nine times Grammy elected artist, Michael Charles enjoyed being featured in numerous television and radio broadcasts and several music magazines, along with gracing countless stages and pages including Chicago Blues Fest, Philadelphia Jazz and Blues Fest, Windy City Live Television, WGN TV, JBTV, The Chicago Tribune, The Chicago Sun Times, and The College Music Journal.
In October of 2015 Michael Charles received the extreme honor of an induction into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame. Michael Charles’ discography is comprised of thirty-seven releases including a double CD thirty year anthology.
At this time Michael Charles is traveling with his sixteenth consecutive international tour “NO DETOURS" 2023, which will once again take him to the far corners of the USA, Canada, and Australia. The 2023 tour promises a multitude of concerts and publicity appearances as MC performs a whole new list of cities, festivals, and music venues and revisits some favorites from the last fifteen tours.
WY5
For the last five years, the band WY5 has been entertaining audiences in Southwest Wyoming with their eclectic blend of blues, rock, pop, funk, and even a bit of country music. Playing a variety of venues, events, and festivals, this group aims to please by making sure that every listener will hear a song that appeals to their individual taste in music.
A huge part of this band’s success is owed to the talent of the members. WY5 has assembled a group of some of the finest musicians in the State of Wyoming, each expert on their respective instruments and devoted to giving audiences a fantastic show. The lineup includes Jessica Yerkovich on vocals, Joe Barbuto on the keyboard, Cliff Wittstruck on guitar, Dave Jensen on Bass, and Michael Weiss on drums.
Damn Straight
With a diverse blend of classic rock, blues, and country, Damn Straight was formed after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Entertaining Sweetwater County is Josh Henderson as the lead vocalist. According to Henderson, their “test gig” at the Park Lounge in September of 2021 was “a sweet release.”
Since their live performance debut, local venues such as Saddle-lite Saloon, Bomber’s Sports Bar, Eagles and others have booked the band.
Other members include Gabe Bustos on guitar, Charles Roy on bass, Matt Swearingen on drums and Todd Jensen on guitar.
The quintet covers fan favorites such as “American Band,” “Margaritaville,” “Family Tradition,” “La Grange,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” and “How Country Feels.”
The performers agree that they look forward to rehearsal times after a long day of work. They enjoy working on new material, tackling challenges each time and are excited to play in front of fresh and familiar faces.
Musical influences include Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Led Zeppelin and several others.
Attendees at the 2023 Sweetwater Blues ‘n’ Brews will be pleased to hear tunes by The Cadillac Three, George Thorogood and ZZ Top.
All proceeds from Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews are invested back into our community for development efforts in the historic district. Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is presented by Simplot, Sweetwater Join Travel and Tourism Board, and the Community Fine Arts Center, with support from Brokerage Southwest, US Bank, State Bank, Western Wyoming Beverages, Wyoming Mortgage, All West Communications, Book 10, Genesis Alkali, Pickin' Palace, Red Desert Ice, and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union. Additionally, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is sponsoring a Designated Driver package for DD’s at the event.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com