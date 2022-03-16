ROCK SPRINGS – In order to voice their opposition to an ordinance that prohibits owning chickens within city limits, several Rock Springs residents were present and spoke during the petitions portion of the city council meeting on Tuesday, March 15.
The ordinance was reviewed in 2013. Although, following the reading of the ordinance three times and receiving public comments, the council made the decision not to make the changes to the language in the ordinance.
Ordinance 3-527 Certain Domestic Animals Prohibited, Subsection A states the following:
“It shall be unlawful for any person to keep or maintain within the city any horses, cows, pigs, sheep, goats, other domesticated livestock, chickens, ducks, geese or other domesticated fowl except where the property upon which the animal is to be kept or maintained is properly zoned for such use, the use is one for which a person has received a permit which has been issued by the City pursuant to the provisions in Subsection (b) or such activity is otherwise lawfully permitted. The Defendant in any action shall bear the burden of proving the exception.”
Some of the supporters of changing the ordinance showed up to the meeting in bright yellow t-shirts that stated “#savechickennugget,” with one even wearing a chicken costume.
Rock Springs resident Mackenzie Bertagnolli spoke during the meeting and gave her reasons as to why she thought people should be allowed to own chickens within city limits.
Bertagnolli originally approached the council about making the change at the March 1 meeting, following a visit to her home made by an animal control officer informing her that she could not keep her 12 chickens due to the ordinance.
The chickens were obtained by Bertagnolli in 2020 and she said that she got them due to the pandemic and supply chain issues.
Bertagnolli said that her chickens have become companions and a food source.
“It has really helped my mental health during the crisis of COVID-19.”
Bertagnolli also offered suggestions as to how she would like to see the language in the ordinance changed.
She said that the city could place a limit on how many hens an owner could have. She also provided the council with a written copy of her suggested changes to the ordinance, as well as a copy of a petition that she started.
As of March 16, the online petition, located on change.org has over 650 signatures. Bertagnolli also presented another petition with around 100 handwritten signatures.
Sweetwater County resident Bud Smith also spoke up during the meeting in support of changing the ordinance.
“It’s not fair that we can’t have chickens in town,” Smith said. “People have cats. People have dogs.”
Smith also suggested limiting the number of chickens someone can own and also suggested prohibiting roosters.
“The bottom line is, you don’t find yourself breaking the law when you decide you want to change the law,” Mayor Tim Kaumo said.
He encouraged the council members to express their thoughts on the matter and said that he had an open mind about it.
“It was brought up in 2013. I don’t really feel that we need to rehash it. Animal control has enough to do as it is,” councilor Brent Bettolo said. “You add another species into it besides cats, dogs and the wild animals that we have in town that they have to put up with is just another burden on the resources that we have.”
Councilor Tim Savage discussed the number of pets Rock Springs residents are allowed to have in their homes, which is a total of four. He said that out of all of those who own pets, only 10% of them get a license each year.
Furthermore, he said that probably only 1% of them receive a fine due to not having a license.
Councilor Rob Zotti gave his thoughts on the chicken ordinance.
“When this first came out, I was against it.”
Zotti said that following some time spent researching owning chickens, he changed his opinion on it.
When the ordinance was voted on in 2013, councilor David Halter said that he voted against it.
However, he said that he liked the ordinance that was put together by the council but felt like the number of chickens allowed should be four.
Halter also said that he has been receiving calls in opposition to allowing chicken ownership within city limits.
Councilor Tim Robinson said that he leans toward “yes” on the chicken matter.
Robinson said that of the calls he has gotten about the ordinance, it’s about 50/50 for people in favor of it and those that are opposed.
“I would also be open to revisiting this,” Robinson said.
In contrast, councilor Keaton West said that most of the calls that he has received have been from people that are against allowing chickens within city limits.
West also said that he is against bringing the issue back up.
Both councilors Jeannie Demas and Larry Hickerson remain “on the fence” about the issue.
Kaumo asked that the council take time to look over the documents that were provided and at the next meeting, make a decision concerning whether or not to revisit the ordinance by having public hearings and readings of the ordinance.