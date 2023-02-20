car seat

Sweetwater County Public Health and Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 partnered to bring back car seat demonstrations after it took a two-year pause due to the pandemic. Trista Cross, public health nurse, shows Rock Springs resident Sean Agostini the proper way to secure a child in a car seat during the public demonstrations at Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 on Friday, Feb. 17.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Making sure a child is properly restrained in a car seat can be a tricky process, but there’s hope.

Parents, grandparents and guardians had the opportunity to learn correct installation of a car seat at Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 on Friday, Feb. 17. Inspections are from noon to 3 p.m., on the third Friday of each month, at the fire district’s headquarters on College Drive in Rock Springs.

