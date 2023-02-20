...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
6 to 12 inches. Higher totals in excess of 15 inches are
possible in eastern Sweetwater County toward Wamsutter. Winds
gusting 60 to 70 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible as the
snow and wind combine to create periods of whiteout conditions
and heavy drifting.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Sweetwater County Public Health and Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 partnered to bring back car seat demonstrations after it took a two-year pause due to the pandemic. Trista Cross, public health nurse, shows Rock Springs resident Sean Agostini the proper way to secure a child in a car seat during the public demonstrations at Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 on Friday, Feb. 17.
ROCK SPRINGS – Making sure a child is properly restrained in a car seat can be a tricky process, but there’s hope.
Parents, grandparents and guardians had the opportunity to learn correct installation of a car seat at Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 on Friday, Feb. 17. Inspections are from noon to 3 p.m., on the third Friday of each month, at the fire district’s headquarters on College Drive in Rock Springs.
Inspections at each month’s event are only available by appointment.
Caregivers were instructed to fill out a form which includes information on the make and model of the car seat and whether there is a recall on them.
According to Kim Lionberger, public health director, since select car seats can expire within six years, she suggests families check the label on the car seat for an expiration date before passing it down to younger siblings.
A doll was used to show what it should look like when shoulder strappings are used correctly and successfully using the top tether. Loose harnessing could put the child at risk.
Rock Springs resident Sean Agostini was getting a lesson about his one-year-old son’s car seat at the fire station.
“My wife thought it was a good idea to have some assistance in installing the car seat in my mom’s car,” said Agostini. “My mom takes care of our son often, so we believed it’s important to get some tips on this. If my mom has questions, we’ll have the answers.”
He added, “It was very informative. It’s available and free to the public so why not?”
Stick-on labels of the child’s identity were provided to the participants as well as other useful information.
This was the first in-person car seat demonstration the department has had since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I get a feeling it’s going to grow,” said Clark Allred battalion chief at SCFD No 1. “Scheduling for it has been fantastic.”
Allred mentioned that there will be daytime and evening demonstrations throughout the year at various businesses in the community.
The next car seat demonstration is scheduled for Friday, March 17.