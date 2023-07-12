Image one

Western Wyoming Community College (Western) and the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) are pleased to announce that current degree-seeking parents are still eligible to receive a childcare grant of up to $6,000 for the 2023-2024 academic year.

 Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) and the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) are pleased to announce that current degree-seeking parents are still eligible to receive a childcare grant of up to $6,000 for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Funding for this extended grant is limited. Western and DFS recognize the continued residual hardships stemming from COVID-19. This is a one-time opportunity aimed at parents and guardians of children between six weeks old through preschool.

comments powered by Disqus