ROCK SPRINGS – Local author Dena High was invited to read her first children’s book, “You Did It, Jasper!” to the first-grade stallions at Stagecoach Elementary School.
“You Did It, Jasper!” is a holiday story about overcoming challenges.
Jasper, the elf, is known by many in the North Pole, to mix things up often and unintentionally cause some chaos around the workshop.
In the end, he shows that if he kept having confidence in himself and didn’t give up, things worked out in his favor, as well as for everyone else, as they packed Santa’s sleigh with gifts.
After reading the story, High welcomed questions from the students.
One of the questions, was “Why did you name the elf Jasper?”
“I thought about naming him Roger or Donald, but I didn’t think he looked like one of those,” said High. “I knew his name had to be Jasper.”
High explained that her mother read stories to her as a young child. By the time she was 14, she and her sisters would take turns to do a chore and the other would read a book out loud.
“Ironing was one of those important chores,” High shared. “My sister would iron and I’d read to her while she ironed. The next day, I’d iron the clothes and she would read a book to me.”
Another student asked High how long it took her to write “You Did It, Jasper!”
High answered, “It took me a half of a year to write it.”
The students were amazed. One said, “That’s six months!”
High chuckled and said, “Yes, about six months. I wanted it to be perfect.”
High is known by family members and friends to be able to come up with stories on-the-fly.
“One of the stories I came up with is how I ‘saved’ my husband,” she laughed. “I saved him from dangerous wildlife with a credit card and a safety pin.”
High revealed that she was in a two-week coma due to COVID-19. Since then, she’s struggled with cognitive issues, which can interfere with her writing. She has no plans to write another book at this time.
Jessica Smith, first grade teacher, said that “it was an absolute joy to have Dena read to the students.”
“It’s been such a blessing to celebrate with the kids and to spread Christmas cheer,” said Smith. “It was a nice opportunity to talk about the author’s purpose for this book. It was a real treat to have her in the classroom.”
She added, “It was an incredible gift to have her sign the book for me too.”
