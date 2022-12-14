Dena

Local author Dena High reads "You Did It, Jasper!" to the first grade stallions at Stagecoach Elementary School as their teacher, Jessica Smith, showed off the illustrated pages, on Wednesday, Dec. 14. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Local author Dena High was invited to read her first children’s book, “You Did It, Jasper!” to the first-grade stallions at Stagecoach Elementary School.

“You Did It, Jasper!” is a holiday story about overcoming challenges.

