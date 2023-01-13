bridge

County residents are asked to complete a survey regarding enhancements for the Greenbelt. 

 Greenbelt Master Plan Photo

GREEN RIVER -- Citizens are being asked to check out the updated master plan for the Greenbelt. The master plan is available for review on the City Of Green River website at www.cityofgreenriver.org. It is located on the front page, about halfway down.

Comments will be accepted now through Feb. 17. The comments will be presented for approval at the Green River City Council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus