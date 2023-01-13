GREEN RIVER -- Citizens are being asked to check out the updated master plan for the Greenbelt. The master plan is available for review on the City Of Green River website at www.cityofgreenriver.org. It is located on the front page, about halfway down.
Comments will be accepted now through Feb. 17. The comments will be presented for approval at the Green River City Council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The plan was facilitated by a grant from the National Parks Service's Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program.
Over 760 residents completed a survey commenting on the needs of Green River’s Greenbelt. Greenbelt Committee Chair John Freeman said that this was an outstanding response since most open response surveys generate less than 200 responses.
The Greenbelt Task Force and the City of Green River coordinated with 40 volunteers that provided a rough draft that was given to the National Parks Service who produced the final document.
In the survey, residents will be asked how they would prioritize the enhancements for the Greenbelt as well as what they would like to see added to the existing Greenbelt such as water bottle filling stations, rest area with shade, benches and water stations for pets.
The Greenbelt Task Force's vision is to help conserve, develop and promote open space, natural areas and Greenbelt pathway along the Green River.