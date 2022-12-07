...Light Snow to Impact Interstate 80 Tonight...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Light Snow. Accumulations around 1 inch.
* WHERE...Portions of Sweetwater County, including Interstate 80.
* WHEN...This evening through sunrise Thursday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for snow if
travelling. Slow down, as roads will be slick in spots, or snow
covered and visibility may be reduced.
The city of Green River mayor and council recognized The Harris Family and Friends for their efforts in spreading Christmas cheer during Tuesday's council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. From left to right are Mike Shutran, Robert Berg, Jim Zimmerman, John Calderon, Shane Harris, Pete Rust, Faith Harris, Al Harris, Gary Killpack, George Jost and Sherry Bushman.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Every year, the Harris family of Green River and their helpers place the Christmas tree on Mansface Hill and decorate it for the town to see during the Christmas season.
GREEN RIVER – A lone tree sparkles in the dark at the edge of a hill every Christmas.
For over 30 years, Green River resident Al Harris and his family, along with many helpers, have been placing a Christmas tree on top of Mansface for all citizens and visitors to enjoy.
During their recognition at the council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Mayor Pete Rust mentioned that his sister-in-law always says that she “believes Christmas isn’t here until the tree is out.”
“That Christmas tree is really special,” said Gary Killpack, councilman. “The kids and my grandkids know that when the tree is up, Santa is coming.”
Councilwoman Sherry Bushman said, “It’s an honor to have that Christmas tree every year and I consider it my tree also.”
Councilman George Jost agreed.
“It’s a nice addition to the city,” Jost added.
Councilman Jim Zimmerman explained that when his grown children and their children come to town, they look for the tree.
“We live at the base of it, so we have a very good view of it,” Zimmerman described. “It’s a landmark in this community, so thank you to the whole group.”
Mayor Pete Rust told Harris and his helpers that their “level of community service and community pride” is outstanding.
Harris explained that Steve Core, communications administrator, was the big culprit in the annual project. Back in the late 80s, Core had mentioned to Harris that “there’s no tree on top of that hill.” From that moment, they decided put one up there and decorate it for the whole town to see.
“Who knew it would go on as long as it has?” he asked. “We’re happy to do it.”
He expressed gratitude for his family, friends and “a lot of people over the years” for making it possible.
Harris mentioned that it is a tradition.
He admitted that they don’t know everything that takes place around the tree, but they were aware of a marriage proposal that was made at the base of the tree one Christmas Eve. There was even a wedding at the tree.
“We know folks visit the tree because they leave ornaments for us,” Harris said. “It was a tradition for one entire neighborhood to spend Christmas Eve at the tree.”
“I hope when you look at the tree, it gives you hope for the world we live in,” Harris expressed. “Maybe a thought on what Christmas is all about, about how we give gifts to each other and how we receive the greatest gift of all - our Savior.”