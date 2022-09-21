Terri and Michelle

Terri Markham, executive director for Uprising, (right) discusses the issues of illicit massage parlors in Sweetwater County with Sgt. Michelle Hall (left) during Tuesday's city council meeting in Rock Springs. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Representatives from Uprising Wyoming made a presentation to the Rock Springs city council on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Uprising Wyoming is a non-profit organization that helps communities confront human trafficking and exploitation through awareness, education and outreach.

