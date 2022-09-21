ROCK SPRINGS – Representatives from Uprising Wyoming made a presentation to the Rock Springs city council on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Uprising Wyoming is a non-profit organization that helps communities confront human trafficking and exploitation through awareness, education and outreach.
The presentation included information regarding the issues of human trafficking in Sweetwater County and how new city ordinances can protect victims and criminalize buyers.
Terri Markhham, executive director for Uprising, pointed out the different perceptions of sex trafficking.
“Sex trafficking is right here in our community,” said Markham. “It could be the kid you sit next to in a classroom.”
She went on to explain what commercial sex is.
Sometimes, the act doesn’t always involve monetary exchange.
“It could be drugs or a basic need like food, shelter or a ride home,” she pointed out. “It might even be a designer purse or new shoes or a new I-Phone.
She noted that anyone under 18 years old, engaging in commercial sex is considered to be a victim of human trafficking.
Markham revealed that a common scenario she has often seen is parents selling their children because they are living in poverty or need drugs for their addictions.
“People think it’s strangers but that only makes up about one percent of human trafficking – it's mostly familial.”
Sargeant Michelle Hall, from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, pointed out that there are numerous human trafficking cases involving family members, but the community isn’t aware of it because they are not allowed to release that information due to Wyoming laws.
Markham went on to explain that victims at illicit massage parlors are not there by choice and the buyers are getting more violent. Illicit massage parlors are the leading multi-million-dollar illicit businesses in America.
“It is a big problem in Wyoming.”
According to Markham, law enforcement in the communities of Sweetwater County are seeing challenges during investigations into the illicit massage parlors.
“The state has no regulations on the massage industry,” Markham told the council. “Massage parlors can operate without a specific massage license.
“We’re seeing them move into this area and open illicit massage businesses. They are profiting more with commercial sex acts they are performing than the actual massage.”
Markham said that since an ordinance was passed in Billings, authorities were able to shut down 10 illicit massage businesses.
Hall revealed that the sheriff’s office has been investigating two illicit massage businesses in Rock Springs and they’ve been told that sex acts are performed in these businesses but they continue to hit a wall because the sex acts don’t fit any crimes.
“Those acts aren’t in a statute,” said Hall. “This has been going on for two years but I had to drop it. I know those people are trafficked. Law enforcement needs to see that change.”
Melinda Bass, executive director of YWCA, explained that services for victims of sex trafficking are available such as receiving funds to relocate and start over.
Markham told the council that Uprising would like to do more training in recognizing the signs of human trafficking once an ordinance is passed.
City Attorney Richard Beckwith mentioned that his office has already taken on the task of drafting a model ordinance.
Beckwith also said that they can "attack this from a couple of different angles" but one of those angles is a regulatory scheme related to massage therapists and massage parlors.
"We'll need some community input on this," said Beckwith.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said, “Time is of the essence. It’s critical because Sweetwater County has a lot of transit workers and I think that entices different activity. I think we should have Mr. Beckwith draft an ordinance right now and put together a workshop and get this pushed through.
“We are eager to help. We will take this upon ourselves and will draft an ordinance that will make sense to Rock Springs and that will allow you to do the work you need to do.”