road
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

GREEN RIVER -- Residents of Green River need to expect upcoming street repairs in various neighborhoods.

According to Steve Core, communications administrator, the third and final stage of the City of Green River’s cape seal project will begin Monday. The final stage is the placement of oil on top of the rock base. Residents are asked not to park on the street that is be oiled. Following the application, the street will be closed to traffic between four to six hours.

