The Green River City Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance clarifying what constitutes prostitution and provides penalties for those who would profit from, solicit or perform acts of prostitution. 

GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that focuses on gaps in the existing state statues regarding prostitution and human trafficking.

Amendments were made to Chapter 18, Article VI, adding sections 18-79, 18-80 and 18-81 of the Green River Code of Ordinances.

