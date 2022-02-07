GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council came to the consensus that they would not be moving forward with the gas chamber as the means for euthanizing animals at Green River Animal Control.
According to Reed Clevenger, the city administrator for Green River, a timeline to completely switch over to the sole method of injection has not been finalized as staff was also directed to contact local veterinarians to determine their willingness to consult on current shelter practices and how best to ensure ethical care of the animals and protection of staff moving forward.
“We will also have to look at it from a budget perspective based on the findings in order to facilitate the change this fiscal year,” said Clevenger. “Of course, alternative options to euthanasia would still be practiced which includes adoption from the shelter, adoption events, relocation of animals to other rescue shelters to increase adoption chances and educational efforts as outlined by Chief Jarvie and our animal shelter staff.”
Clevenger said that the timing to look into this was given to staff to complete through January and into February and current updates have been shared with council including meetings with the veterinarians to formulate a plan with those who were willing to help, find out about and seek additional equipment needs, and other recommendations that may need to be implemented.
“In the meantime, staff continues to evaluate the animal’s conditions to determine the method that is best suitable for euthanizing if that is the route it must go,” he shared.
Clevenger said, “As of this time, our Animal Control supervisor has talked with both veterinarians in our town and she will reach to outside of our area as well. She has been directed that she needs two vets to do a complete evaluation on what we do, their findings, alternative methods, cost and equipment needs.”
“We did find out that neither of the two veterinarians are willing to do the injections for us, even if we paid them based on their resources,” Clevenger revealed. “Therefore, we will have to make sure we have the necessary additional equipment and people to do it here.
“In the meantime, we will be implementing an immediate stop to all gas chamber euthanasia and send out the animals accordingly if the equipment they have or the veterinarian partnerships we have cannot accommodate our needs.”
He pointed out that while this is a polarizing topic for many, they have staff that has consistently gone above and beyond with their programs to re-home animals to the best of their abilities.
“The numbers and data show they do it exceptionally well,” he mentioned. “We continue to evaluate and council has agreed to move forward in the direction taken.”
Wyoming Against Gas Chambers held a protest at the Green River city hall on Jan. 4.
“I am very happy to hear that the city of Green River is removing the gas chamber,” said protest organizer Madhu Anderson. “I really appreciate Mayor Rust’s decision to make this victory for the shelter animals happen.”
Rock Springs animal rights activist Kate Bennett is thankful to the city of Green River for planning to eliminate the use of gas chambers.
“People laugh when they see a small group of protesters,” Bennett noted. “Numbers don’t matter – getting the message out is what makes a difference.”
As always, Clevenger said, people wanting to help animals at our shelter are encouraged to contact the shelter supervisor Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.