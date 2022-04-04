GREEN RIVER – It will be an evening of recognition at Tuesday’s Green River city council meeting.
Mayor Pete Rust will proclaim April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.
According to the proclamation, an estimated 1,096 children in Wyoming are victims of abuse and neglect each year.
National Library Week will also be noted during the meeting. It is observed April 3-9.
According to the proclamation, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a connection and build community.
April 6th will be recognized as National Service Recognition Day.
According to the proclamation, the nation’s cities are increasingly turning to national service and volunteerism as a cost-effective strategy to meet their needs.
Along with other communities nationwide, Sexual Assault Awareness Month will be recognized.
The YWCA Center for Families and Children promotes sexual assault prevention by offering educational presentations in schools, churches and civic organizations as well as professional training and collaboration with medical, mental health, law enforcement, educators and criminal justice personnel regarding sexual assault issues.
National Public Safety Telecommunications Week is April 10-16.
The proclamation states that public safety telecommunications are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services.
Corporal Karl Bode will be recognized for his service in the community.
The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition will present updates to the council.
The council will consider approving Federal 601 Funds to help build more houses to the City in the Riverbend Subdivision.
A consideration of the Waste Water Treatment Plant Replacement Facility loan restructure amendments will be discussed among councilors.
The City has received two Wyoming Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Loan Program loans for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility - a Design Loan (CW160) for $2.4 million and a Construction Loan (CW182) for $27.6 million. Each of these loans were originated with an interest rate of 2.5%. Recent modifications to the CWSRF program have allowed the City to request a reduction of the interest rate to 0.5%, and the State Loan and Investment Board has approved this request. The Amendments will document these interest rate adjustments for the two loans.
A second reading regarding the construction of a new fuel and concession kiosk will take place as well.
The Green River City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 in City Hall chambers, 50 E. 2nd N.