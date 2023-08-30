Rainstorm

 Photo Courtesy of Misty Aragon

ROCK SPRINGS – The city of Rock Springs is taking steps to mitigate the floodplain issue as well as to complete the Bitter Creek Rehabilitation Project (BCRP).

According to the National Weather Service, a slow-moving weather system produced impressive rainfall totals across western and central Wyoming, between Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 26. The 72-hour rainfall report indicated that Rock Springs was blasted at 1.83 to 1.95 inches of rain. Heavy rain pounded the far western valleys and mountains, and from Sweetwater County north into Fremont County.

