ROCK SPRINGS – The city of Rock Springs is taking steps to mitigate the floodplain issue as well as to complete the Bitter Creek Rehabilitation Project (BCRP).
According to the National Weather Service, a slow-moving weather system produced impressive rainfall totals across western and central Wyoming, between Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 26. The 72-hour rainfall report indicated that Rock Springs was blasted at 1.83 to 1.95 inches of rain. Heavy rain pounded the far western valleys and mountains, and from Sweetwater County north into Fremont County.
Mayor Max Mickelson met with Kiley Ingersoll from the Wyoming Business Council; Paul Kauchich and Ryan Schmidt, engineers for the city of Rock Springs; and Tim O’Brien and his colleague from the Harvard Growth Lab (HGL) on Friday, Aug. 25 to discuss further steps they can take to complete the Bitter Creek Rehabilitation Project.
According to Mickelson, the purpose of the meeting was to give Ingersoll and the representatives from HGL detailed information about what Rock Springs is facing and their needs as a community.
“They will explore funding options and collaborate with our grant writing team to address the flood plain issue,” said Mickelson, adding that they have also met with representatives from the Wyoming Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Division repeatedly to seek solutions for the flooding in town and the Bitter Creek.
“While it is their determination our project does not qualify for AML funding, they have been very supportive and helpful in directing us to other possible resources, most encouragingly FEMA,” Mickelson shared. “We have requested our grant writers focus on working with the State of Wyoming to apply for qualifying FEMA grants.”
He mentioned that they’ve met with Gov. Gordon and Drew Perkins, as well as representatives of Senator Lummis and Representative Hageman’s offices.
“We met to explain the cost of this project clearly and concretely, not only in financial terms, but in its impact on dozens of businesses and easily 100 homeowners in our city,” he said. “There is real urgency in finding funding to address this 98-year-old situation to provide economic relief and safety for our citizens.”
He noted that prior to the spring run-off, the city used available funds to remove large obstructions from critical sections of the Bitter Creek to reduce the likelihood of flooding.
“We will continue to monitor and, where possible, direct city funds to the maintenance of the watershed drainage system. The city team is working diligently to mitigate the flooding issue within our community,” Mickelson told the Rocket Miner. “We will continue to work with our federal and state partners to find a resolution to these problems.”
He expressed the city’s gratitude for Rep. Hageman’s efforts to secure funding, as well as Representatives Clark Stith, Cody Wylie, and Joshua “J.T” Larson and Senators Stacy Jones and John Kolb “for their tireless advocacy for the Bitter Creek Project and the city of Rock Springs.”
